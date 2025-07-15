Sabres Sign Bowen Byram to 2-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Monday (Jul. 14) that they had re-signed restricted free agent (RFA) defender Bowen Byram on a two-year extension worth $6.25 million annually.

Two more years of Bo in blue & gold ⚔️



We have signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract with an AAV of $6.25 million.



Details → https://t.co/jpHKjgfrI5#LetsGoBuffalo | @NorthtownAuto pic.twitter.com/bgrQIbzQ8i — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 15, 2025

Back in March of 2024, the Sabres acquired Byram from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt.

The Sabres had elected for salary arbitration with Byram, as was their right, but they have avoided that by getting a deal done before any arbitration meetings got going.

Byram, who is 24 years old, scored seven goals and added 31 assists for 38 points through 82 games with the Sabres last season. Throughout his career, he has scored 33 goals and added 77 assists for 110 points through 246 games, which comes out to a 0.45 points-per-game average.

Last season, he struggled a bit in the analytical department. Take a look at his numbers:

The undeniably-skilled but very-much-not-an-analytical-darling Bowen Byram is on the trade market. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/5gMYBt5mRm — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 11, 2025

It was believed that several teams, including the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, were keeping an eye on Byram’s situation with the Sabres in hopes of landing him in a trade, but he is now off the market and will be a Sabre for at least the next two seasons.

The Sabres now have $7,390,319 in projected cap space after re-signing Byram, and they’ll look to finally end their long playoff drought in the 2025-26 season.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.

Salary Cap courtesy of PuckPedia.