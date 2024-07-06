Senators’ GM Staios is Prioritizing Veteran Leadership

Now that the Ottawa Senators have signed Shane Pinto to a new two-year contract worth $7.5 million, they have their core locked in for at least the next two seasons. The issue they face now is collecting wins and playing meaningful games in April, ultimately leading to their first playoff appearance since 2017.

The Senators’ past management group appeared to have believed that the young core could get them into the playoffs. However, the new general manager (GM), Steve Staios, has taken a slightly different approach.

Steve Staios, General Manager of the Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He is bringing in veterans with years of NHL experience to help support the young core, hoping to take them to the next level.

Staios’ Offseason Signings

First, he acquired Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins, which provides them with a veteran goalie who has been excellent the last few seasons and won the Vezina in 2022–23. Then, when the free agent window opened on July 1, he signed David Perron to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Perron, 36, has been around the NHL block and has proven to be a hard-working forward with a bit of bite who can help mentor younger players.

Staios also made a few other depth signings to bring in middle-aged players, hoping they could gel nicely with the core. Michael Amadio, 28, and Noah Gregor, 25, will likely fit in the bottom six for the Senators to start. There is a chance Amadio will work his way into the top six if he can be consistent. As for Gregor, he is a good depth-forward option who can provide a ton of speed on the forecheck.

Michael Amadio, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Staios also brought in a veteran right-hand shooting defenseman named Nick Jensen. He was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals for Jakob Chychrun. Jensen, 33, will give the Senators’ blue line a different look. He may start with Thomas Chabot as the stay-at-home defender. However, he could pair well with Jake Sanderson in the second pairing. Regardless, it is clear that Staios and the Senators have made acquiring veteran leadership a top priority.

There Are Still Veterans Available

After adding the five players mentioned above, the question is whether another veteran could be added for the Senators. Well, there have been no rumours or reports, but there are a few good-quality players left that would bring leadership. The organization currently has $3 million in projected cap space. However, Josh Norris’ health status is unknown so they could end up placing him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and having somewhere in the neighbourhood of $10 million in cap space. This would allow them to add one or two additional players to help solidify their roster.

Notable Free Agents

Blake Wheeler (F)

Max Pacioretty (F)

James VanReimsdyk (F)

Nick Cousins (F)

Daniel Sprong (F)

Kevin Shattenkirk (D)

Ryan Suter (D)

Tyson Barrie (D)

From the list of notable free agents, the Senators must look at their roster and see where they need the most help. Their blue line is a bit more stable defensively with the addition of Jensen. However, they could still use another depth option, which allows them to play 35–40 games if needed. However, it’s upfront on forward, where they could use a secondary scoring option. Traditionally, good contenders have very good depth of scoring. The Senators must use that model to give the team the best chance to succeed.

Who Should the Sens Target?

With that, it’s time to pick who would be the best forward option available for Staios and his staff. Starting first with Cousins, he would be a very good option for the team. He plays a Matthew Tkachuk-lite style, which would work well with Brady Tkachuk. He is a Tkachuk-lite because he doesn’t have the offensive upside that Matthew has, but he has the same pest mentality. He could be a useful player for the club who can score 20–30 points.

Secondly, one of Pacioretty or Wheeler. A grizzled vet who can play 10–12 minutes a night and score the team 25–40 points per season. Both players would likely take around $1–1.5 million to play since it is already bleak for them to play another season. If the Senators can sign one of the players and things go south by the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, they could easily flip them for a late-round draft pick. It is a win-win for Ottawa, truthfully.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lastly, there is a defensive signing option. I’d go off the list of notable free agents and target 40-year-old Mark Giordano. This is because he would know his role as a veteran seventh defender. He stays ready for when the opportunity comes calling. He’s used to this role, especially after last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Most importantly, he’s an Ontario native from Toronto. Unfortunately, he didn’t end his career with the Maple Leafs. However, the opportunity is still there for him to end his career with the next closest team in proximity to Toronto. It wouldn’t require him to relocate his family; realistically, they could stay in Toronto while he plays his last season in the NHL. Similar to Pacorietty and Wheeler, Giordano would take veterans minimum. In his case, though, he wants to keep playing at 40 years old.

All in all, Staios has done a good job this offseason, bringing in veteran leadership. There is still room for more on the roster, and there are still available players who can provide the Senators with that. At the end of the day, if this doesn’t work out and the team doesn’t jive, it’ll likely mean changes to the core are coming soon.