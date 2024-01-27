Frank Seravalli Lists Kulak As Oilers’ Deadline Casualty

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back in a big way after their horrendous start to the 2023-24 season. Heading into tonight’s (Jan. 27) matchup against the Nashville Predators, the Oilers are riding a 15-game winning streak, which is not only a franchise-best, but it’s among the greatest streaks in NHL history. While the Oilers recently added veteran forward Corey Perry on a one-year contract, who will make his debut appearing on the third line tonight, the Oilers likely aren’t done adding assets as they look to bolster their roster in hopes of a deep playoff run. With their lack of cap space holding them back from being able to make any big moves as of yet, Frank Seravalli name-dropped a current Oilers’ defender as a potential trade casualty.

If the Oilers hope to free up some money and go all-in for some assets at the trade deadline, Seravalli lists defenceman Brett Kulak as someone the team could move. While the Oilers would likely prefer to keep him around as he’s been a solid depth defender, it wouldn’t be shocking if he was included in a trade package for a star defenceman or a top-six forward who can boost the team’s offensive production heading into the postseason. The Oilers have been connected to several star players as of late, so hearing Kulak’s name come up as a potential casualty to free up cap space makes sense.

Brett Kulak, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

While players like Evander Kane and Mattias Janmark could be options to move near the trade deadline, Kulak will likely be the most attractive to teams that aren’t in the running for the playoff picture. He is a strong shutdown defender who can provide stability and leadership as a veteran to any rebuilding team or a team just outside of the postseason and looking to get in as early as next season. As mentioned, it’s likely the Oilers would prefer to keep Kulak, but they’ll have to give someone skilled to get stronger.

What Teams Could End Up With Kulak?

Depending on what the Oilers target at the trade deadline, numerous teams could end up with Kulak should he be included in a package. One player who has been connected to the Oilers recently is superstar forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, who are just outside the playoff picture looking in. While it would take more than just Kulak to bring Lindholm in, the two teams could build around it to make the money work. While personally, I don’t think that makes sense, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to have another strong offensive producer in the top six.

Another thing the Oilers could do is target a depth defender. A couple of names that come to mind are Philadelphia Flyers’ defenceman Sean Walker and Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Jakob Chychrun. For both, it would take more than just Kulak to make a trade work, but again, it’s something both sides could work towards in a package.

Who Is Brett Kulak?

Kulak is a left-shot defenceman from Edmonton who currently plays for the Oilers. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames, where he debuted and played until he joined the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018-19 season. He remained with the Canadiens until the 2021-22 season when he was traded to the Oilers, where he’s been ever since. In 460 career games, Kulak has scored 20 goals and added 69 assists for 89 points, which comes out to a 0.19 points-per-game average.

Kulak has built a reputation as a strong shutdown defender who can provide stability in a team’s bottom four defensemen rotation and has proven that with the Oilers. Any team involved in a massive trade with the Oilers would be lucky to bring him in.

Kulak has been a strong member of the Oilers’ depth over the past several seasons, and it will hurt to lose him should the team decide to trade him, but as long as it helps improve the roster and gives the team the best chance to win a Stanley Cup, I am all for it.