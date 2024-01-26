Oilers’ Rumoured Connection to Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense

The Edmonton Oilers have been red-hot as of late having bounced back from what was a terrible start to their 2023-24 campaign. With the team back near the top of the Pacific Division heading near the end of January, they have to start considering what their plans will be heading into the 2024 Trade Deadline and whether they’re going to buy and go all-in or be a seller. With their recent success, they should be planning to make some additions and push for a Stanley Cup. They have a strong roster already and bolstered it with the recent signing of Corey Perry, but there are a few other names the Oilers have been connected to.

One name they have recently been linked to is Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Jakob Chychrun. The Oilers have been strong defensively since Kris Knoblauch joined the team as the new head coach and show no signs of slowing down. If they look to add a big name to bolster their depth heading into the postseason, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them take a swing at Chychrun. The Senators acquired Chychrun during the 2022-23 season from the Arizona Coyotes in a blockbuster deal, but the fit hasn’t been there and with the Senators struggling again, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him moved again.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the defensive issues that surrounded the Oilers at the beginning of the season have since been fixed, it wouldn’t hurt the team to bolster their top four heading into the postseason. Chychrun is a strong two-way player who can provide some stability and play big minutes should one of Mattias Ekholm or Darnell Nurse go down with an injury. While the Oilers’ cap issues and Chychrun’s contract might make a deal between the Oilers and Senators a bit more difficult, a trade is possible and the fit makes perfect sense.

Who is Chychrun & How Would He Help the Oilers?

Chychrun is a 25-year-old defenceman from Boca Raton, Florida currently playing with the Senators. He was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 16th overall after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting. During his draft year, he scored 11 goals and added 38 assists for 49 points through 62 games and quickly built a reputation as a potential top-four defender at the NHL level. He earned a shot with the Coyotes right out of the gate, cracking the roster in his first season with the team.

During his rookie campaign in 2016-17, Chychrun made an impact at both ends of the ice right away. He scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points through 68 games and quickly became a household name in Arizona. He played six and a half seasons with the Coyotes before being traded to the Senators, where he has been since the 2022-23 season. Throughout his entire career, he has scored 69 goals adding 133 assists for 202 points through 429 games.

This season, Chychrun has scored seven goals and added 20 assists for 27 points through 44 games. His play on the Senators’ second pairing has been fun to watch and he’s been a huge part of their team this season. While the Senators continue to struggle, it makes sense that his name has now come up in trade rumours. If the Oilers can acquire him, it would allow them to juggle their defensive lineup a little bit as Chychrun has experience playing on both the left and right side, on top of their depth being bolstered in a big way.

Is There Any Chance a Trade Happens?

It will be tough for any deal to happen between the two sides. Chychrun is in the second last season of his contract worth $4.6 million per season, which is a contract the Oilers can’t afford without moving assets out. Senators General Manager Steve Staios shut down any trade rumours as of right now stating he was surprised to hear his name out there, but should he ever become available, the Oilers should be all over him. A trade is possible but doesn’t seem likely any time soon.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Oilers are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 27 in a matchup against the Nashville Predators. They will be looking to continue their climb up the Pacific Division standings and fight their way to the top. Whether Chychrun becomes available or not, they need to make the right moves if they hope to make a Stanley Cup run. Hopefully, they can find the right fits and have a powerhouse roster heading into the postseason so they can make a run for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.