Stauffer’s Lindholm Blockbuster Not Realistic For Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are currently riding a 14-game winning streak after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 and extending their franchise record for wins in a row. With their recent signing of Corey Perry to a one-year contract worth $775,000 along with performance bonuses added, the Oilers have proven they are going all-in this season and plan to make a run for a Stanley Cup. With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching slowly, the Oilers will have to make some tough decisions and try to bolster their roster. One idea for a trade that has come up recently is a blockbuster deal with their biggest rival.

Bob Stauffer, who is a part of the Oilers’ broadcast team and the host of “Total Sports” as well as “Oilers Now” on Edmonton radio station 630 CHED, suggested a massive trade between the Oilers and the Calgary Flames. In the deal, he suggests the Oilers acquire forward Elias Lindholm from the Flames in exchange for Brett Kulak, Xavier Bourgault and the Oilers’ 2024 first-Round Pick. While this blockbuster deal could definitely bolster the Oilers’ top six and make them an even more offensively-talented team, they would be sacrificing a solid defenseman, a top prospect, and a first-round draft pick for someone on an expiring contract who the Oilers won’t be able to afford past this season.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers will be trying to fill some holes in their roster this season, which include a backup goaltender upgrade, defensive depth, and potentially a bottom-six forward. While Lindholm would be a welcomed addition to any team that acquires him, it doesn’t make any sense for the Oilers to try and bring him in. He isn’t what they need right now and it isn’t worth the package Stauffer suggested. On top of that, with the Oilers and Flames being rivals, it’s fairly likely the Flames would ask for even more in return.

The Pieces Involved In The Suggested Deal

Lindholm is a 29-year-old forward from Boden, Sweden currently on an expiring contract with the Flames. He was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes where he played until they traded him to the Flames before the 2018-19 season. Between the two teams, Lindholm has scored 211 goals adding 333 assists for 544 points through 790 games which comes out to a 0.69 points-per-game average. He has solidified himself as a consistent 20-goal scorer and has built a reputation as a strong defensive forward as well.

Kulak is a 30-year-old defenseman from Edmonton currently playing for the Oilers. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames and has played with three teams throughout his NHL career. Through 459 games, Kulak has played with the Flames, Montreal Canadiens, and Oilers having scored 20 goals along with 69 assists for 89 points which comes out to a 0.19 points-per-game average. Kulak has built a reputation as a strong defensive player who can provide stability in a team’s bottom four defense core.

Bourgault is a top Oilers’ prospect who they drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He is from L’Islet, Quebec and turned heads during his time in the then-Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL, now called the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League) when he played with the Shawinigan Cataractes over four seasons. During his time in the QMJHL, he scored 96 goals and added 110 assists for 206 points through 197 games, a 1.05 points-per-game average. Over his last two seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors, he has scored 18 goals and added 30 assists for 48 points through 94 games.

Xavier Bourgault, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Stauffer has the grounds for a solid trade between two teams, it’s easy to forget how much these two teams dislike each other. Off the ice, I doubt there is any real hatred between the two sides. However, the Flames and Oilers are both in the Pacific Division, and the deal would be tougher to pull off for that simple reason. The Flames aren’t selling by any means and hope they can still push themselves into a playoff spot as they currently sit four points out of the second Western Conference Wild-Card spot. Then trading one of their best offensive producers to a rival team isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but it would cost a bit more than what Stauffer suggested.

Is There Any World Where This Deal Makes Sense?

Simply put, no, as it isn’t one that would fill a need for either team right now. As mentioned, the Oilers are looking to fill out their roster with smaller moves, not by trading for a superstar. The Flames however, haven’t made it known what their plans are heading into the Trade Deadline. They have a strong enough roster that they should make the playoffs, but they’re fighting for their playoff lives and are at risk of missing the postseason. I would lean more towards the Flames being conservative buyers at the Deadline to try and fill some holes, similar to the Oilers.

The Oilers have been doing quite well as of late and are lined up to make the playoffs, which seemed out of reach earlier on in the season due to their poor start. Now that they’ve snapped out of their slump and have done a complete 180 with their play, hopefully, they can make a deep run and make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.