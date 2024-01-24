Ducks News & Rumors: Henrique, Zellweger, Terry & Silfverberg

The Anaheim Ducks halted a three-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (Jan. 23). The Ducks managed to hold on for the victory after carrying the play through the first two periods. The team’s 16th win of the 2023-24 season was highlighted by a couple of special milestones that will be covered in the latest News and Rumors roundup. Additionally, we have some recent trade buzz surrounding Adam Henrique to examine as well as another injury scare to discuss.

Henrique Becoming a Hot Commodity

Henrique is “drawing a lot of interest from opposing clubs right now,” according to NHL analyst and insider Kevin Weekes. He didn’t go into specifics, but from what is already out there this news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The 33-year-old forward is reliable in all situations and his scoring touch should make him attractive to any contending team that is looking to bolster its forward depth.

Henrique has been doing a good job of increasing his trade value by producing five goals and five assists in his past nine appearances. The Ducks will probably need to retain salary in any deal involving Henrique, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer. That should garner a sweetener coming back to the Ducks in the form of a draft pick or a prospect.

Zellweger Makes NHL Debut

Olen Zellweger was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the America Hockey League (AHL) ahead of Tuesday’s matchup. The 20-year-old blueliner registered two shots on goal, three blocked shots, one hit and a power-play assist in 13:42 of ice time during his NHL debut versus the Sabres. Zellweger was paired with Ilya Lyubushkin, who has been a popular safety net for the club’s rookie rearguards this campaign. Lyubushkin has spent most of his 2023-24 playing time alongside Pavel Mintyukov, who is recovering from a separated shoulder.

Zellweger became the second Ducks rookie this season to pick up a point in his NHL debut after Leo Carlsson accomplished the feat with a goal against the Dallas Stars back on Oct. 19. Both players were deployed on the team’s top power-play combination in Tuesday’s contest. Zellweger’s point shot was stopped by Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but Sam Carrick batted the rebound out of the air to get the rookie onto the scoresheet.

Olen Zellweger poses with the CHL Defenceman of the Year Trophy at the 2023 CHL Awards (Candice Ward/CHL)

“I didn’t notice him that much, which is good,” said head coach Greg Cronin following the win. “When I did notice him, it was offensively. He was shooting the puck, he was sliding across the blue line. I think (assistant coach) Brent Thompson did a good job managing the matchups with him. He almost scored there in the second. I thought it was a really good baptism for him in the NHL.” (from ‘Ducks outduel Sabres to end losing streak,’ The Sporting Tribune, Jan. 24, 2024).

Zellweger ranks second in scoring among AHL rookie defensemen this season with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) over 34 outings. He will represent the Gulls at the AHL All-Star Classic from Feb. 4-5 in San Jose.

Terry Fine After Injury Scare

Troy Terry temporarily left Tuesday’s game early in the third period following a hit from behind. He managed to return to the ice for two shifts before the final buzzer went. Cronin told the media following the contest that Terry aggravated an upper-body issue, but the 26-year-old forward is expected to be fine.

For a team that has already been through plenty of injury woes, Terry’s positive prognosis comes as a big relief. The team currently has four players on injured reserve, including Trevor Zegras, Alex Killorn, Max Jones, and Mintyukov. Zegras could be unavailable until early March because of a broken ankle, while Killorn recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and might be back in late February. Jones sustained an upper-body injury Jan. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets and a timetable for his return has not been provided. Mintyukov may be out until late February.

Silfverberg Climbs All-Time Lists

Jakob Silfverberg netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday’s match versus the Sabres. His performance moved him ahead of Rickard Rakell for the fifth-most goals (155) in franchise history. Silfverberg also sits seventh on the Ducks’ all-time points chart with a total of 345 across 737 contests.

Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, the 33-year-old winger more than likely won’t be getting any higher on either list because he is 127 tallies behind Ryan Getzlaf and 87 points behind Steve Rucchin. Silfverberg’s days with the organization appear to be numbered, as he is a pending UFA who isn’t expected to be back with the Ducks next season. He could be another trade option prior to the March 8 deadline.

Trades Will Bring More Opportunities

Zellweger’s promotion to the NHL came a bit earlier than expected. He was bound to get some playing time with the Ducks at some point this season, but a call-up later in the season made plenty of sense to avoid the potential of burning a year from his entry-level contract. Still, it was positive to see him play well on the big stage.

Assuming the Ducks can stay healthier down the stretch (which feels a little too optimistic at this point) the team will open more roster spots for prospects with trades. That was going to be the plan all along in what was always expected to be a season of development and evaluation for the organization’s continued rebuild.