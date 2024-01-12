Sharks End 12-Game Losing Streak With 3-2 Win Over Canadiens

The San Jose Sharks made their annual trip to Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadiens and hoping to end their second 12-game losing streak of the season. The Canadiens were on the backend of a back-to-back on Thursday (Jan. 11), as they had played the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia the night before which gave the Sharks every opportunity to win the game. The Sharks were able to achieve their goal, as they walked away with a 3-2 win.

Depth Scoring Makes the Difference

The Sharks got out to an early lead, as Luke Kunin found the back of the net for the sixth time this season, just over five minutes into the game. The goal was his first point in over a month, with his most recent point being a goal against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 27. That means it was 14 games without a single point for the Sharks’ third-line center. Luckily for the 26-year-old, that pointless streak is now over and he has a massive weight off of his shoulders.

Luke Kunin, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fabian Zetterlund scored the second goal of the night for the Sharks, but we’ll discuss that a little later. Nikita Okhotiuk gave the Sharks a two-goal lead late in the second period, with his first goal as a Shark and only his third goal in the NHL. He previously scored two with the New Jersey Devils, one during the 2021-22 season and the other during the following season. He was in a fairly similar situation to Kunin, as the Russian defenseman had gone 13 games without a point, recording his last on Dec. 5 in a win over the New York Islanders. The Sharks had two players who they typically can’t rely on for offense on the scoreboard, which is a key factor in how they ended their losing streak.

Montreal’s Tired Legs Help Sharks

The Canadiens played well early despite the lopsided score in the first period. Brendan Gallagher responded to Zetterlund’s goal, bringing them back within one just 21 seconds later. They outshot the Sharks 11-7 in the first frame, and although they were trailing, Montreal seemed like they were right in the mix to bring things back. In the second period, it became obvious that they were tired after the previous night’s game and travel day. The Sharks took control and played one of their best periods of the season. In a rare turn of events, the Sharks outshot their opponent in the second period which continued into the third period as well until desperation gave the Canadiens a second wind.

Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Late in the third period, Montreal put their foot back on the gas pedal and bombarded Mackenzie Blackwood with shots. Desperation set in, and head coach Martin St. Louis pulled the goaltender with roughly five minutes remaining in the game. The Sharks have struggled mightily when their opposition has an extra attacker on the ice so far this season, and this game was no different. Mike Matheson brought the Canadiens back within one with roughly three and a half minutes remaining in the game. Blackwood had to make some great saves, but the Sharks were able to hold on and leave Montreal with the win.

Compete Level Returns

David Quinn spoke about the Sharks’ compete level after both games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and simply put they didn’t work hard enough against a better team. There’s very little doubt around the NHL about how the Sharks’ roster compares to almost every opponent. They’re not the most skilled team out there and they’re going to be the underdog essentially every night. As a result, they need to be the harder working team on a nightly basis, which they hadn’t been recently. Against Montreal though, they certainly seemed like the team who wanted the win more and frankly, it would be concerning if they weren’t given their circumstances entering the game.

Zetterlund’s Breakout Season Continues

Zetterlund has been a major bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season in San Jose. The Swedish forward played well with the Devils last season but was more of a playmaker than a scoring threat. Once he got traded to the Sharks, his production fell off a cliff as well. Now, he seems to have found a new level of confidence and is one of the best players in the lineup every night. He’s spending most of his time on the first line with Tomas Hertl and whoever else Quinn feels like putting with them.

As the season goes on, Zetterlund’s responsibilities will only continue to grow. As we approach the trade deadline, some veterans are likely on the move and the roster is undoubtedly going to get weaker. As a result, the Sharks will have to rely on their stars more than they already have and that includes the 24-year-old Zetterlund. He may not be a household name around the NHL, but his reputation will continue to grow as he proves himself on a nightly basis and establishes himself as a key part of the Sharks’ future core.

The Sharks second 12-game losing streak of the season is finally over, and although it took a tired Montreal team to make it happen, a win is a win. Now they will look to start a winning streak, with their next step being the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.