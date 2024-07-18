Sportsnet’s Ken Reid’s Love of Hockey Runs Deep

One of the things I enjoyed most about the Edmonton Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, besides the great hockey, was watching the post-game commentary on Sportsnet with Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak. Their segments from the Ice District in downtown Edmonton helped make watching the playoffs that much more fun. Reid spoke about the uniqueness of Oilers fans and the special vibe they had during the Oilers’ run. One of the best things about watching Reid and Osmak on Sportsnet is how they keep it real and entertaining which only adds to the richness of the experience for a hockey fan like me.

Ken Reid (The Hockey Writers)

This past postseason I spoke with Reid, who is not only a co-anchor on Sportsnet’s weeknight prime time edition but also a best-selling author, and a celebrated collector of hockey and sports memorabilia. Reid has shared his love of collecting through segments on Sportsnet as well as through interviews throughout the years, and he has a refreshing take on the hobby. “I collect what I like to collect,” said Reid. And that’s how a lot of collectors feel these days. Rather than agonize over trying to collect whole sets, for example, Reid takes great joy in collecting pieces that hold special appeal to him. He mentioned an old WHA card such as Dick Paradise as an example of a card that is relatively inexpensive but still fun to collect. Reid went on to talk about how gratifying it was to have his children interested in the hobby including displaying an interest in collecting Jeremy Swayman cards.

A Story About the Late Bob Cole

In our conversation, the subject of great hockey broadcasters came up and I asked Reid about having any special memories of the legendary Bob Cole. He mentioned that Cole was an annual participant in the Danny Gallivan Golf Tournament for Cystic Fibrosis. “One year I was fortunate to be sitting at a table that featured Bob, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon,” said Reid. “When Bob spoke and started sharing stories, we were all riveted by what he had to say.”

I loved that story because it was a great reminder of Cole being a master storyteller, and how generations of great players such as Crosby and MacKinnon were so engaged and interested in what the Hall of Fame play-by-by announcer had to say. Crosby especially could share stories about his Stanley Cup victories or of scoring the Golden Goal for Team Canada at the Vancouver Olympics, but instead, it was the stories from Cole that kept that small audience captivated. It reminds me a bit of talking to Reid, where there never seems to be a shortage of memorable hockey stories to tell in only the way he can tell them.

Great Broadcasters Help Create Great Memories for Hockey Fans

Reid truly understands what the game of hockey means to fans from a grassroots level all the way up to the pros. It shines through when he’s on television and when you get a chance to talk to him. One of the strongest attributes about Reid is he’s not only on television reaching millions of hockey fans, but he’s also documenting great hockey stories in his books. His latest book, Ken Reid’s Hometown Hockey Heroes is an excellent read for those who’ve had a hockey hero they looked up to in their part of the world. Reid’s hero from his hometown is Dana “T-Pot” Johnston, a guy who just seemed to excel at everything he did. It reminded me a lot of my own hockey hero Mike Macnab from the Buffalo Coulee area between Vermilion and Wainwright Alberta. Macnab was a standout defenceman with the Vermilion Jr. B. Tigers in the mid-1970s, tough as nails and quite possibly the best player on a team that featured two future NHLers – John-Paul Kelly and Miles Zaharko.

Reid has a new book that he’s currently working on that will likely be released in the fall of 2025. If his new book is as good as Ken Reid’s Hometown Hockey Heroes it’ll definitely be worth picking up.

Reid – One of the Nicest, Most Down to Earth People in Hockey

I’ve met Ken once in person and spoke with him twice at length in phone interviews. He’s the real deal. A genuine hockey fan who is approachable, enlightening and entertaining all at the same time. In the billion-dollar business of hockey, he’s a guy who hasn’t let his success get to his head. He’s proven that you can be successful and approachable all at the same time. I think in this day and age, the world could use more people like Ken Reid.