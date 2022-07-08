St. Louis Blues Draft Jimmy Snuggerud 23rd Overall

With the 23rd pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues have selected Jimmy Snuggerud from the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP)

About Jimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud is one of the younger players in this draft and he already possesses the size and two-way effort that NHL general managers dream of. He is primarily known as a sniper and his reliance on his great shot leaves some questions about his playmaking ability.

Jeremy Snuggerud USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Snuggerud is great at finding open space when he doesn’t have the puck so that he is always a valid option for his teammates. He is also quite skilled at handling the puck while at full speed on zone exits and entries. He is so effective off the rush because he can either curl into some space and rip a wrist shot or barrel toward the net while putting the defender on his back to protect the puck.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“For 2022 NHL Draft hopeful Jimmy Snuggerud, hockey is a three-generations deep love. Both his father and grandfather played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Team USA, and Snuggerud is continuing this tradition. Not only has he suited up for the U.S. National U18 Team, but he has committed to play at the University of Minnesota starting in the 2022-23 season.

“On the ice, Snuggerud is an offensive weapon, who has a strong shot that he isn’t afraid to use. While he is known for being a goalscorer, he is developing a solid two-way game, that utilizes his high hockey IQ to make the most out of his ice time no matter where he is on the ice. In hia 51 games with the U.S. National U18 team, Snuggerud posted 20 goals and 56 points.

“While he plays on the wing, Snuggerud is the sort of player that you could see a team attempting to transition to center so he can use his full toolkit to dominate the game. “However, with the scoring potential of a middle-six winger, expect him to be a popular player on draft day.

How This Affects the Blues’ Plans

The Blues have added several excellent prospects in the back half of the first round in recent years, and Jimmy Snuggerud could be the next one. One of the best goalscorers in the draft, he models his game after Vancouver Canucks sniper Brock Boeser and has an excellent two-way game. He will be playing for the University of Minnesota in the 2022-23 season and has great size at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.