2022 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

After months of anticipation, the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has finally arrived. For the first time in two years, the NHL Entry Draft won’t be held virtually as prospects, families, fans and media alike will make their way to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec for the yearly event where junior hockey players take the next step in their hockey career.
At first, we thought there was going to be a clear-cut number one prospect. However, things have changed as rankings seem to have three different players as the potential first-overall pick. The battle for number one continues to heat up as it will come down to Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Logan Cooley. All three have showcased their talents and have made the case to hear their name be selected first at the draft. After that, that is when the fun will truly begin.
As we have done in previous years, the Live Draft Tracker is back at The Hockey Writers. The tracker will be updated regularly throughout the first and second days of the draft. Be sure to check back regularly to see which prospects go to your favourite NHL team.
Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event
