San Jose Sharks Draft Filip Bystedt 27th Overall

With the 27th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Filip Bystedt from Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

About Filip Bystedt

Filip Bystedt surged up draft boards in the last few months as a smooth-skating, 6-foot-4 center with a mature game. He’s more of a tools player right now offensively, with question marks about his upside in that department. He is a high-floor player, though, as his 200-foot play and size make him a prime candidate to be a third-line center. An impressive 49 points in 40 games and 10 points in nine playoff games in the J20 last season gives some hope that there is real offense with Bystedt.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“A mainstay in Sweden’s top-six during the U18s, he slotted in behind Noah Ostlund for the whole tournament. It’s hard at times to gauge Bystedt’s ceiling, as he has the raw tools to become a solid second-line center in the NHL but there are also questions surrounding his offensive ability. As I mentioned, he shows flashes of offense, particularly in his playmaking, but it is not consistent enough for scouts to be confident that it will translate to the next level.

Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

“Bystedt has the size and skill to bully his way to the net and force plays in and around the crease but seems more intent on playing around the perimeter. With more confidence and added strength, he can become physically dominant, which should solve a lot of his issues offensively. His puck protection is an underutilized part of his game, but the tools are there, he just needs to use them more often.”

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

Whether he is a third-line center or develops his offense and becomes a top-six player, Bystedt gives the San Jose Sharks some certainty up the middle. It isn’t often you find 6-foot-4 centers who can skate with legitimate skill at 27. This is a low-risk, high-reward pick for the Sharks. There can never be too many big centers who defend well, and Bystedt will be a big part of the Sharks moving forward.