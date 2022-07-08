Carolina Hurricanes Draft Gleb Trikozov 60th Overall

With the 60th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Carolina Hurricanes have selected Gleb Trikozov from Omskie Yastreby of Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL)

About Gleb Trikozov

Gleb Trikozov is one of the more underrated offensive talents of the 2022 NHL Draft. Playing for Avangard Omsk’s farm team, Omskie Yastreby in Russia’s MHL, he scored well over a point-per-game pace, putting up 23 goals and 45 points in 35 games. Of all U18 players in the league, only Matvei Michkov, the 2023-eligible phenom, scored more frequently this season. In the playoffs, however, Trikozov took his game to another level, scoring 10 goals in 13 games and finishing the postseason with 18 points, the fifth-highest total of any other player despite the fact that his team never even made it to the MHL Final.

Although he may be a bit of an under-the-radar pick, Trikozov has the potential to be an excellent NHL player and one of the best snipers in his draft class. He’s a strong skater with excellent mobility and even better vision of the ice, able to get into a good shooting position and rip a quick, accurate shot on net. His passing game is strong, too, and he’s made plenty of creative passes to teammates everywhere he’s played, setting them up for some excellent scoring opportunities. With a little more consistency, he’s destined for a top-six role in the NHL.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“After getting off to a relatively slow start to the 2021-22 season, Gleb Trikozov has seen his draft stock grow exponentially. While he took on playing time in the Russian Minor League (VHL), he played his best hockey in the Russian Junior League (MHL), where he really got to showcase his strengths.

“Where Trikozov shines is his offensive potential. He is a smart player who sees the ice incredibly well and is able to utilize his skillset to either set up a teammate or take a well-placed shot. When he is on, he is an offensive driver who can dictate the pace of play with his skill, skating, and stickhandling ability.

“Through 35 games played in the MHL, Trikozov posted 23 goals and 45 points. However, in the VHL, he only scored 1 goal and 2 points in 11 games, which shows that he hasn’t been able to transition his game plan against better opponents.

“However, this isn’t a knock against his play. There’s a lot to love about Trikozov, and he is a player who will be sought after at the draft. There’s a potential scoring star here, and if he can develop a two-way game, he will be an NHL mainstay for years.”

How This Affects the Hurricanes Plans

Like every other top-rated Russian prospect, Trikozov fell significantly in the draft due to the uncertainty of his coming to North America. That is in no way a reflection of his skill, however, and the Hurricanes knew who they picked. He’s a potential top-six winger that has drawn comparisons to Daniil Gushchin, a San Jose Sharks pick who put up 41 goals in the Ontario Hockey League last season. Carolina has made a habit of grabbing highly-rated prospects who have fallen; both Zion Nybeck and Noel Gunler slipped out of the first round in 2020 before being scooped up by the Hurricanes. If Trikozov comes over, he’ll add to an already deep forward crop and very skilled offensive corps.