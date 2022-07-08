Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

About Danila Yurov

Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.

THW Profile Excerpt

​​”Last season, he dominated the junior ranks, scoring 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games in the MHL, earning a spot on the Russian U18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament, where he added another four goals and 11 points to his season. Metallurg Magnitogorsk rewarded his dominance with a call-up to the KHL and he stuck around for 21 games during the 2020-21 season. Playing minimal minutes on the fourth line, he managed to put up a goal and an assist. It may seem like a dismal output, but he was tied for first among all U18 players in the league along with Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Nikita Chibrikov.

Danila Yurov wants in on the fun too, making it 10-1 Russia.



Chibrikov, Svechkov, Michkov, and Yurov have been the top guys in this tournament for this Russian team thus far. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/d9S7A1FVNp — Josh Bell (@JoshuaBell31) May 1, 2021

“This season, Yurov has faced increased scrutiny due to his KHL numbers, which have taken a step back; in 21 appearances, he has yet to put up either a goal or an assist. For some, that’s been enough to shuffle him back in their draft rankings, but others have been more hesitant and for good reason. However, the Russian has been even better in the MHL and already has 13 goals and 36 points in 23 games which gives him the sixth-highest point-per-game pace in the league. He also was one of the better players on Russia’s World Junior team, scoring a goal in one of their two games before the tournament was cancelled.

How This Affects the Wild’s Plans

The Wild have made the best of their first-round picks this year, first selecting Liam Ohgren and now Yurov. In selecting the Russian winger, the Wild are adding a skilled playmaker with good size and surefire top-six potential at the NHL level. He compares his style of game to Marian Hossa, and will boost an already-impressive pool of young talent including the likes of Matthew Boldy and Jesper Wallstedt. He will be an interesting player to watch next season, as he looks to translate his performance in the Russian junior leagues to the pros.