Anaheim Ducks Draft Pavel Mintyukov 10th Overall

With the 10th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Pavel Mintyukov from the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Pavel Mintyukov

Pavel Minyukov has some of the rawest ability of any prospect in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. An aggressive defender in the offensive zone, Minyukov has the ability to produce at an elite level in the NHL and was the third-highest scoring defender in the OHL in his draft year. He scored 17 goals and 62 points in 62 games and demonstrated tremendous skills regardless of the amount of space that he had to work with.

With the aggressive nature of his game, there are both benefits and drawbacks to consider. While he can be described as electric, he can equally be described as reckless at times, which is somewhat of a concern. He could use work in regards to zone exits and work away from the puck, but there’s no lack of confidence in his game and that’s something that scouts have loved about him all season long.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“From under-16 to under-18 in Russia, Pavel Mintyukov was a member of the Dynamo Moskva organization and never really found his offensive game. Even in 2019-20, he made the jump to the MHL joining MHK Dynamo Moskva for 33 games in the regular season and he tallied a goal and three points.

Pavel Mintyukov is one of the most electric defenders in his entire draft class. (The Hockey Writers)

“That, however, changed when the Saginaw Spirit took the six-foot-one defenceman in the first round, 52nd overall, in the CHL Import Draft in 2020. While he didn’t get a chance to play in 2020-21 with the cancellation of the OHL season, Mintyukov has had a coming out party in 2021-22 with the Spirit in his draft year with 17 goals and 62 points in just 67 regular season games. That’s on a team that finished second to only the Niagara IceDogs from the bottom of the league standings.

“His 62 points with Saginaw was good enough for third in the OHL amongst defenceman, while he finished fifth in goals by defensemen with 17. All things considered, his season was impressive being his first over in North America with a mediocre club.

“As for what he brings as a player, Mintyukov has the size to play a physical game but hasn’t garnered a taste for that just yet. He’s a puck mover that can stickhandle with the top defensemen in his draft, but does make mistakes sometimes when he tries to overplay the puck.”

How This Affects the Ducks’ Plans

Mintyukov joins Jamie Drysdale and Owen Zellweger as elite offensive defensemen in the Ducks’ system. An elite skater who moves the puck well, the Ducks get a high-end talent at 10. Some feel his mix of size and skating will lead to improved defensive play from Mintyukov, and if that happens he will be a bona fide top-pairing defenseman. Alongside Drysdale, Mintyukov can terrorize the Pacific Division for many years.