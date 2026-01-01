Sweden Takes Down USA 6-3 in 2026 World Juniors

The second game of the day at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the 2026 World Juniors Championship took place on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, between USA and Sweden. This game determined who took first place in Group A. Both teams had three wins and looked to make it a perfect four. USA was without Cole Hutson and Max Laplante due to injury.

Brady Knowling was in the net for USA, his first start of the tournament, while Love Härenstam was in the net for Sweden. Prior to the start of the third period USA made a goaltending change; Knowling came out and Nick Kempf came in. The game started out in favor of Sweden, and USA tried to fight back, but Sweden took the win 6-3.

Game Recap

Sweden took the early lead on a goal from Casper Juustovaara. Alfons Freij and Eric Nilson assisted him to make it 1-0. That was the only goal of the period, and Sweden took the 1-0 lead into the second.

Sweden scored the first goal of the second period as well, this time on the power play from Eddie Genborg. Liam Danielsson and Viggo Björck assisted him to make it 2-0. Sweden extended their lead with a goal from Lucas Pettersson a few minutes later. Jack Berglund and William Håkansson assisted him to make it 3-0.

USA got on the board near the halfway point of the game with a goal on the power play from Chase Reid. Cole Eiserman and Brodie Ziemer assisted him to make it 3-1. Sweden answered back with a shorthanded goal from Pettersson, his second of the game, that made it 4-1. Berglund tallied the lone assist.

Sweden added another goal a few minutes later on the power play from Genborg, his second of the night. Björck and Danielsson assisted him. USA responded with a goal from Will Zellers. Ziemer and James Hagens assisted him to make it 5-2. That was the final goal of the middle period, and Sweden took the lead into the third.

USA got on the scoreboard early in the final period on the power play with a goal from Teddy Stiga. L.J. Mooney and Ryker Lee assisted him to make it 5-3 in favor of Sweden. Ivar Stenberg scored on a 5-on-3 power play that gave Sweden a 6-3 lead. Berglund and Victor Eklund assisted him. That was the final goal of the game and Sweden took the win.

Both teams will have an off day on New Year’s Day, Jan. 2, as no games are scheduled. They will both be back in action on Friday, Jan. 3, for their quarterfinal matchups.