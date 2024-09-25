9 Takeaways From Rangers’ Comeback Win Over Islanders

The New York Rangers thrilled fans in their first preseason game at home last night with a dramatic 6-4 comeback victory over their cross-town rivals, the New York Islanders. Despite falling behind, the Rangers refused to back down, rallying in electrifying fashion to erase the deficit in just 6:25. Key performances from defenseman Zac Jones and forward Adam Edstrom led the charge.

Rangers vs. Islanders Game Recap

Early in the first period, the Rangers faced a significant setback when Filip Chytil collided with Scott Mayfield and had to be helped off the ice with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. The air was thick with concern as everyone anxiously awaited news. In a relieving turn of events, Chytil returned to the ice before the period ended, drawing a collective sigh of relief from the home crowd. The first period was a tight battle, marked by strong goaltending and effective penalty killing from both teams, keeping the score knotted at 0-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Islanders wasted no time making their mark in the second period. Mathew Barzal slipped through the Rangers’ defense and beat goaltender Igor Shesterkin with a clean shot to open the scoring. Less than a minute later, a shot from Grant Hutton deflected off Mika Zibanejad’s back and found its way past Shesterkin, giving the Islanders a quick 2-0 lead.

Despite the early goals, Shesterkin stood tall through his 30 minutes of play, with both teams swapping goalies midway through the frame. Unfortunately, Rangers backup Jonathan Quick struggled out of the gate, allowing a soft goal to Barzal late in the period. With the Islanders carrying a commanding 3-0 lead into the final intermission, the Rangers seemed to have little hope.

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through two periods, the Rangers struggled to generate sustained offensive pressure and appeared resigned to a preseason defeat. But the third period took an unexpected turn, igniting the Garden crowd. Zac Jones sparked the comeback by breaking up a pass and rushing up the ice. Edstrom picked up the deflected puck and sent a perfect stretch pass to Jones, who buried a breakaway goal to put the Rangers on the board, making it 3-1. The Islanders responded quickly with a goal from Bo Horvat, restoring their three-goal cushion to (seemingly) put the game out of reach at 4-1.

However, the Rangers weren’t done. With just over six minutes remaining, Alexis Lafrenière drew a penalty, setting up a crucial power play. Chytil took advantage, scoring off a deflection from Chris Kreider after a Zibanejad shot, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Moments later, Jacob Trouba made a vital play to keep the puck in the offensive zone, feeding Jones, who unleashed a booming slap shot past Henrik Tikkanen, bringing the Rangers within one. Head coach Peter Laviolette pulled Quick for the extra attacker a second time. The move paid off quickly as Kreider finished a gorgeous passing sequence to tie the game at 4-4 with under a minute left.

The comeback was sealed 40 seconds later when Edstrom redirected a point shot from Trouba past Tikkanen, giving the Rangers their first lead of the night, 5-4, with :38 to play. The Islanders, desperate to equalize, pulled their goalie, but the Rangers’ defense held firm. Kreider capped off the incredible rally with an empty-net goal, securing a 6-4 victory that seemed impossible just minutes earlier.

Rangers Takeaways

Jones was the standout performer of the night, logging 25 minutes with two goals, an assist, and strong defensive play. He consistently made smart decisions and was easily the Rangers’ best skater. His performance all but guaranteed him a spot on the opening-night roster. Brennan Othmann struggled to stand out again, primarily showing off his physicality, which led to a slashing penalty after knocking the stick out of Tikkanen’s hands. Based on his preseason performances, Othmann seems likely to start the season in the American Hockey League. Brett Berard also had a quiet night, despite playing with grit and showcasing his speed. To help him find his rhythm, Laviolette should consider giving Berard power play and penalty kill time in the next preseason game. He didn’t look entirely comfortable on the ice, but there’s potential to unlock with more opportunities. Reilly Smith was a non-factor in this game, recording no points, shots, hits, or blocks in nearly 18 minutes of ice time. Smith, the Rangers’ most significant offseason acquisition, didn’t seem comfortable on the ice. While it’s just one game, his performance raises early questions about his fit on the Kreider-Zibanejad line. Edstrom and Matt Rempe both showed their value, with Edstrom contributing a goal and an assist, and Rempe displaying relentless effort and improved penalty-killing ability. Both have made compelling cases to make the opening-night roster, though Edstrom has a slight edge. Chytil continued his excellent preseason play, scoring another goal after returning from an injury scare. With three points in two games, it may be wise to rest him for the remainder of the preseason to avoid further risk. Chytil looks strong and poised for a breakout season. Artemi Panarin had a rough night in his first preseason game. He struggled to make an impact and to make matters worse, he left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury. The severity of the injury is still being evaluated as the team awaits further news. Ryan Lindgren was ruled out after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period, following a fight with Mayfield. Known for his resilience, Lindgren is expected to return soon, but no official timetable has been provided. Despite the injuries, the Rangers’ comeback win was reminiscent of last season’s Stadium Series showdown between the two teams. Although it’s just the preseason, the team’s resilience in erasing a three-goal deficit should instill confidence heading into the regular season. Next Game: Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. EST vs. Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

Grades

Forwards

Chris Kreider – A-

Filip Chytil – A-

Adam Edstrom – A-

Mika Zibanejad – A-

Matt Rempe – B+

Alexis Lafreniere – B+

Vincent Trocheck – B

Reilly Smith – C

Brett Berard – C-

Brennan Othmann – C-

Jake Leschyshyn – C-

Defensemen

Zac Jones – A+

Adam Fox – B

Jacob Trouba – B-

Ryan Lindgren – C

Chad Ruhwedel – D+

Ben Harpur – D+

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin – B

Jonahan Quick – C