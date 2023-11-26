3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 1-0 Shootout Loss vs Flyers

The subsequent days following Thanksgiving always seem to be the biggest nap days in the year. The New York Islanders helped the cause with their game on Saturday night, Nov. 25, against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams failed to score in regulation, overtime, and three shootout rounds until Tyson Foerster found the back of the net to secure the 1-0 victory for Philadelphia.

The shootout loss allows the Islanders to keep their point streak alive, which is surprisingly at six games, but the win streak ends at three. The Islanders are now 8-6-6 and in the middle of the Metropolitan Division, and the point they picked up in the recent game could go a long way in helping them enter playoff position.

Sorokin’s Strong Night in Net

Ilya Sorokin has started to look a lot like the goaltender who was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season. He saved 34 of the 36 shots he faced in the Nov. 29 game against the Flyers, allowing the Islanders to come away with a 3-2 victory. Facing the Flyers again, he stopped all 40 shots he faced and allowed the Islanders to earn a point. It was a performance that looked a lot like a handful of games from last season, where the roster would struggle, but Sorokin would will the team to victory or, at the very least, allow them to earn a point.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season has been a rough one for Sorokin early on, as he’s allowed three goals or more in eight of his 13 starts. The defense hasn’t helped out, but there have been a lot of shots that he’d typically saved with ease that ended up in the back of the net. The last two starts have been a promising sign and, more importantly, hint that Sorokin is ready to once again shut down opponents and carry the Islanders.

Islanders’ Power Outage Continues

The Islanders looked awful on the power play, failing to score in all three opportunities. To make matters worse, the unit generated zero shots on goal, speaking volumes to how hapless they’ve looked on the man advantage. In a scoreless game where the offense was struggling, the Islanders needed a boost from their power play, but its absence was the primary reason they lost the game.

This game was one where not having Sebastian Aho available was noticeable. The defenseman is out of the lineup with an injury he suffered on Nov. 24 against the Ottawa Senators. He usually plays the point on the second power play shift while Noah Dobson runs the top line. While Aho won’t add a scoring presence, he handles the puck well and effectively carries it into the offensive zone. The Islanders couldn’t even establish an offensive zone presence on the power play, and the lack of puck-handling defensemen was one of the reasons why.

The Islanders’ power play looked like it finally turned a corner as it was finding a rhythm and the back of the net in recent games. Against the Flyers, it came crashing back to earth, and they need to find answers to help turn the unit around.

Flyers’ Ersson Steps Up in the Net

Flyers’ backup goaltender Samuel Ersson has struggled this season, entering the recent game with a .863 save percentage and a 3.22 goals-against average (GAA) on 160 shots. With Carter Hart taking the night off, Ersson was asked to start against the Islanders, and he was lights out.

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ersson saved all 25 shots he faced and stopped all four Islanders’ shootout attempts to lead the way in a 1-0 game. The Islanders’ offense wasn’t great in this game, but they created multiple scoring chances and looked poised to find the back of the net. Yet, each time, Ersson stepped up and made a big save.

What’s Next for the Islanders

The Islanders begin a three-game road trip next week, starting with the New Jersey Devils, who they will face for the second time this season. The Devils are off to a rocky start with a 9-9-1 record, but after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-2, they will come into the upcoming game ready to run up the score, and the Islanders will be tested early and often.

It’s amazing what one week can do for a team. The Islanders looked dead in the water with a 5-6-5 record as they entered the Nov. 18 game against the Calgary Flames. Now, they have an 8-6-6 record and are in the middle of the Metropolitan Division. Another strong week will have them close out the month strong and, more importantly, near the top of the division.