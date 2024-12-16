Tavares Sparks Maple Leafs to 5-3 Victory Over Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres treated fans to a high-octane showdown, with the Leafs emerging victorious 6-4. The game saw stellar performances from both sides, but it was John Tavares who stole the spotlight with a hat trick, including a game-sealing empty-net goal in the dying minutes.

1st Period: Maple Leafs Fall Behind, But Begin Comeback

The Sabres came out strong, opening the scoring just over two minutes into the game. Alex Tuch fired a wrist shot past the Leafs’ goaltender, assisted by Zach Benson and Tage Thompson. Buffalo capitalized on their momentum, adding a power-play goal from Jack Quinn at the 1:03 mark, assisted by JJ Peterka and Bowen Byram.

Toronto responded late in the period, as Max Domi buried a wrist shot at 15:45. Nicholas Robertson and Bobby McMann were credited with assists. It was the beginning of a game where the third line began to show a strong chemistry. Unlike previous games, Toronto’s depth players showed up. The score after 20 minutes was 2-1 Buffalo.

2nd Period: Maple Leafs Explode Offensively

The second frame belonged to the Maple Leafs, who scored three unanswered goals within a dramatic two-and-a-half-minute span. John Tavares tied the game with a wrist shot at 13:51, finishing a play set up by Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Less than a minute later, Tavares struck again on the power play, this time with a tip-in with assists to Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The surge continued at 11:20 when Nicholas Robertson scored a beautiful wrist shot, assisted once again by McMann and Domi. Robertson was on his game and played with newfound confidence. He was instrumental in generating offense throughout the game. Buffalo clawed back late in the period with Jack Quinn’s second goal of the night at 9:11, cutting Toronto’s lead to one. Quinn was assisted by Peterka and Mattias Samuelsson. The score after 40 minutes was 4-3 Toronto.

3rd Period: Tavares Seals the Deal for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs remained composed during the final period, holding off Buffalo’s push for an equalizer. Tavares completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:48, assisted by Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner. Interestingly, it was Marner’s only point of the game.

The final moments of the game featured plenty of drama. Toronto killed a penalty to Tanev for hooking. However, by that time, the Maple Leafs’ defense and goaltending were up to the task and held on for the win. The final score of the game was 5-3 Toronto.

Buffalo’s Struggles Continue and Jack Quinn’s Bright Spot

The Sabres extended their winless streak to 10 games (0-7-3) despite a valiant effort from Jack Quinn. Quinn scored twice and consistently looked dangerous. His second goal came late in the third period, snapping a personal 16-game goal drought and offering a glimmer of hope for Buffalo. JJ Peterka also had two assists, showing his playmaking ability.

However, the Sabres struggled to maintain their first-period momentum, managing only intermittent offensive chances. Devon Levi faced a barrage of 36 shots, stopping several dangerous opportunities. Ultimately he couldn’t overcome Toronto’s relentless attack. Buffalo’s defensive lapses, particularly in the second period, proved costly. Toronto scored three goals in just 2:31 to erase their deficit.

For the Sabres, their struggles continue as they head to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Tuesday. The Sabres are still searching for their first win since Nov. 23. While Quinn’s performance was a positive takeaway, Buffalo will need a more complete team effort to end their skid.

Key Takeaways for the Maple Leafs

First, Tavares was in solid form. The Maple Leafs ex-captain recorded a hat trick and was solid in crucial moments. Second, for a change, the Maple Leafs got depth contributions. Robertson, Domi, and McMann all played key roles, combining for five points. Their performance showed the kind of depth the team needs to win this season. Domi’s first goal of the season came in his 23rd game. The 29-year-old forward also missed seven games with a lower-body injury.

Tie Domi poses with his son, Max Domi before Max was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013 NHL Draft

(Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Finally, the Maple Leafs special teams made an impact. Toronto’s power play was sharp, with Tavares’ second goal demonstrating why their man advantage could become one of the NHL’s best. The Maple Leafs visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Perhaps the two Robertson brothers (Nicholas and Jason) will get a chance to go against each other.