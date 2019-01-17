On the seventh episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we bring a bit shorter version of the show, covering the latest in NHL rumors, but also focusing on an NHL franchise that has been in the news a lot lately. We invited Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, The Hockey News, and The NHL Network on to chat with us about all the drama happening in Columbus.

What’s really happening there? Is this is the beginning of the end for one of the best goaltenders in the NHL?

What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…

In an attempt to leave no stone unturned, the crew covered everything from results and predictions, trades, rentals, intriguing stories, coaching, contracts and specific teams like the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and both of our guests answered questions while looking at things from a league-wide perspective and as per how it relates to their specific teams.

Do the answers change depending on the perspective in which you choose to approach the question?

Segment 1: NHL Updates and Rumors

Before we get into our interview with Aaron Portzline, we provide an update on the latest news and rumors in the NHL including updates with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and other teams.

Segment 2: Aaron Portzline One-on-One Interview

We bring in the man who knows more about what’s going on in Columbus than anyone. Portzline has been covering the story extensively. He chats the latest on Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemin Panarin, and Rick Nash.

He also makes his prediction on what to expect from the Blue Jackets both before the trade deadline and what will happen over the rest of the season.

