Hellebuyck, Demko & Bobrovsky Named Vezina Trophy Finalists

Connor Helleybuck, Thatcher Demko, and Sergei Bobrovsky were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded every season “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.” The finalists are determined by the NHL general managers after the regular season. Here is what each player accomplished this season to earn the nod.

Connor Helleybuck

This is Hellebuyck’s fourth time being nominated for the Vezina Trophy (2017-18, 2019-20, and 2022-23). He won in 2019-20. In 60 starts this season, Hellebuyck recorded 37 wins, a .921 save percentage, and 2.39 goals against average. His five shutouts were tied for second with fellow nominee Demko.

Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves to extend his own point streak to 12 games while also pushing the @NHLJets' franchise-record point streak to 12 contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tVPMVDpuDH pic.twitter.com/KVRkb7QRpR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2024

Hellebuyck strung together a 13-game point streak between December 2 and January 9, going 11-0-2. The Winnipeg Jets trail the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hellebuyck is 1-3 with a .877 SV% and 5.22 GAA.

Thatcher Demko

Demko posted a 35-14-2 record this season, surpassing his career-high in wins (33) set during the 2021-23 season. Impressively, he secured two more wins this season in 10 fewer starts (51 compared to 61). His .918 SV% and 2.45 GAA are slightly behind Helleybuck’s, but without a doubt, Demko’s stellar season played a significant role in the Vancouver Canucks success.

This is Demko’s first time being nominated for the Vezina Trophy. Unfortunately for Canucks fans, he sustained an injury in Game 2 against the Nashville Predators. It is unclear whether he will return in the postseason, but positive rumors swirl. The Canucks hold a 3-1 series lead.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Bobrovsky’s performance this season reminded the world that age is but a number. At 35, he secured a 36 -17-3 record with a .915 SV% and 2.37 GAA. His six shutouts were tired for first in the league and his 36 wins tied for third. Interestingly enough, he potted two assists and four penalty minutes.

WHAT A SAVE BY BOBROVSKY! 🙀 pic.twitter.com/bs0F1TpkC2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024

Bobrovsky is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-23 and 2016-17). He is the first Florida Panther nominee in 20 years, when Roberto Luongo finished third in voting. He also would become the fifth 35 year old to win the award, joining Terry Sawchuk (1964-65), Glenn Hall (1966-67), Martin Brodeur (2007-08), and Pekka Rinne (2017-18).

The Panthers lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the first round. Bobrovsky is 3-1 with a .874 SV% and 3.21 GAA.