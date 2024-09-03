Utah’s Mikhail Sergachev: From Grassroots to Stardom

When the Vegas Golden Knights were introduced into the NHL, it was a sign of big things to come from a league that hadn’t had an expansion/relocation since the Atlanta Thrashers seven years prior. In their first year, the Golden Knights nearly made history, making it to the Stanley Cup Final but ultimately falling short in five games to the Washington Capitals. The Seattle Kraken then made the playoffs in their second season, even beating the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, who won the Stanley Cup the previous season.

You may wonder why this is relevant to this article, and it’s simply because the Golden Knights and Kraken have seen immediate success after their entrance into the league. This isn’t to say Utah will see a similar fate, but they may have already got a headstart when they made a blockbuster trade for two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev.

In the past, the Arizona Coyotes always lacked a true superstar on the blue line. Sure, one could argue that Oliver Ekman-Larsson was during his prime in the early 2010s, but other than that, no defenseman comes close to what some of these teams have. Take the New York Rangers, for example, with Adam Fox, or even the Avalanche with Cale Makar. These players are game-changers, and it’s something they lacked up until they acquired Sergachev.

Acquiring Sergachev gives Utah an offensive threat on the blue line who has tons of experience yet is only 26 years old. There are lofty expectations for the blueliner in 2024-25, and rightfully so. It wasn’t always easy for Sergachev in his journey to the NHL; here’s the story of how he went from grassroots in Russia to greatness in the NHL.

Russia to OHL Proved to Be Sergachev’s Best Bet

From a young age, it was Sergachev’s dream to play in the NHL, just like most hockey players when they’re growing up. It’s already challenging in itself to get drafted and play an NHL game, as just under five percent of hockey players do so. He found himself in an intriguing situation; however, being from Russia, he didn’t open as many eyes as he would’ve in North America.

Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This spelled issues for the young defenseman, ultimately prompting a move to North America, where he would play for the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. This often gets overlooked, as many don’t know this about the Russian defenseman, but this move led him to be drafted ninth overall by the Montreal Canadians. While it wasn’t the main reason, it was massive, as it allowed scouts and teams’ management to get a closer look at what kind of player he was.

The move from Russia was a big one for Sergachev, as he still wasn’t fluent in English, which was another hurdle he had to leap over, which he did. Fast-forward to the present day, and Segachev has been through it all, from a massive injury setback with the Lightning to a new opportunity with Utah.

Sergachev Gunning for a Key Blue Line Role in Utah

When Armstrong made the trade for Sergachev, it’s fair to say it was the most significant trade at the 2024 NHL Draft. Trading top prospect Conor Geekie along with J.J. Moser on the backend surprised most, and there was no indication that this trade could go down; it happened out of nowhere. That being said, Sergachev is now Utah’s top threat on the blue line alongside Sean Durzi, who both possess elite offensive abilities.

Not only does Sergachev have the offensive capabilities of being an elite defenseman for Utah, but he is also great in his own end, which was on display plenty in Tampa Bay. This past season, he wasn’t able to quite show that as he was injured for a good chunk of it, but he still registered 19 points in 34 games.

In the past, the Coyotes lacked a true superstar, and with Clayton Keller already, adding Sergachev to the blue line fills a significant need. He will play a big role in Utah’s success this upcoming season and for seasons beyond; his dedication to the game and willingness to improve will allow him to fit in with Utah and André Tourigny’s system seamlessly.

High Expectations Surround Sergachev for the 2024-25 Season in Utah

Since Armstrong pulled the trigger on this blockbuster trade, expectations have heightened. That applies not only to himself and the team but to Sergachev, who now enters a new environment where fans want to see success. That’s even more so true since this is Utah’s inaugural season. The fans in Salt Lake City have waited for a team, and now they finally have one with plenty of youth and veterans like Sergachev. Even though expectations are high, they were for the 26-year-old in Tampa Bay, so it should be no issue in the beehive state.