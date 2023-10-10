Washington Capitals’ Opening Night Roster Surprises

The Washington Capitals have made the last few touches to their 2023-24 opening-night lineup, and while there are no jaw-dropping additions, some happy surprises made the team. New acquisitions Joel Edmundson and Max Pacioretty will start the season on injured reserve – although both have technically made the opening night roster. The Capitals released Vincent Iorio, who will start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hershey Bears, along with Aliaksei Protas.

After a lackluster 2022-23 campaign, the Capitals are hoping to move back into the playoff picture this season. Their roster is built around the greatest goal scorer of all time, Alex Ovechkin, and they have more than enough depth at every position to make the postseason. With Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren backstopping the team, there is no fear in net, but there have been some changes at forward and on defense. Here are the happy surprises that made the cut.

Beck Malenstyn

Beck Malenstyn is a 25-year-old forward from White Rock, British Columbia, who was drafted by the Capitals in the fifth round, 145th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. While he has 24 NHL games under his belt, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a full-time player, but it looks like he’s earned another opportunity. When he was in the Western Hockey League (WHL), splitting time between the Calgary Hitmen and Swift Current Broncos, he scored 65 goals and 128 points through 238 games before making his professional debut in the 2018-19 season.

Beck Malenstyn. (Sammi Silber/THW)

Since then, Malenstyn has been grinding his way through the AHL, scoring 30 goals and 57 points through 225 games with the Bears, which comes out to a 0.25 points-per-game average. Hopefully, this season, he will establish himself as a mainstay at the NHL level.

Lucas Johansen

Lucas Johansen seemingly beat out Iorio for the final spot on the blue line. A defenseman from Port Moody, British Columbia, he was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft after a strong showing in the WHL with the Kelowna Rockets. Over three seasons with the Rockets, he scored 17 goals and 81 assists through 202 games, which comes out to a 0.49 points-per-game average. He only has three NHL games under his belt, scoring one assist, and has spent most of his career with the Bears.

Since making his professional debut in 2017-18, he has played six seasons with the Bears, scoring 18 goals and 80 points through 235 games, which comes out to a 0.34 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a strong two-way defenseman in the AHL and should provide the same for the Capitals this season. Hopefully, like Malenstyn, he will establish himself at the NHL level and become a mainstay on the roster.

Other Roster Surprises & What’s Next?

Matthew Phillips has made the Capitals’ opening night roster after the Calgary Flames decided not to re-sign him and Washington signed him to a one-year contract worth $775,000, while Connor McMichael, Ivan Miroshnichenko, and Riley Sutter have all been sent down to the AHL after a strong showing in training camp. With a solid team heading into the new season, the Bears should have a successful season, and the Capitals have the depth that they lacked last season to put them back into the playoffs.

The Capitals open their season on Friday, Oct. 13, against the Pittsburgh Penguins and will be looking for a hot start as they begin their quest for their first championship since winning it all in 2018 and their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.