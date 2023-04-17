Wild’s Week Highlighted by Newcomers Johansson & Nyquist

The Minnesota Wild were dealt some hard blows in the final week of the regular season. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday but then fell to the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators. The Wild took a beating against the Jets with fireworks that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Marcus Johansson was on the receiving end of a cross-check to the ribs from the Jets, and although it looked brutal, he came out uninjured. The Wild got lucky there, as it’s still unclear if Joel Eriksson Ek will be back in time for their Round 1 matchup against the Dallas Stars on Monday, and they’ll need every scorer they can get.

Last week wasn’t a great measuring stick of how the Wild will fair when the playoffs begin because most of their top players only played in one of the three games. However, it was a great opportunity for young players to see some ice time in case they need to cover for an injury. After an up-and-down week, plenty of players succeeded, while others did not.

Wild’s Newcomers Step Up

Johansson not only took a cross-check to the ribs, but he also led the Wild in points with four for the week despite playing in just two games. He had two goals and an assist against the Blackhawks for his first three-point game with the Wild and his second of the season. His final assist came against the Jets when his team was trying to mount a comeback but fell short. He has stepped up since joining the Wild, and hopefully, it will continue.

Marcus Johansson, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Right behind Johansson was another newcomer who recently came back from an injury. Gustav Nyquist also collected three points in two games. His first goal in a Wild jersey came against the Blackhawks, and he ended the week with two assists against the Predators. It was the second time in a week that he recorded a multi-point game, and he has really shown his potential. Wild general manager Bill Guerin knew what he was doing when he picked up Johansson and Nyquist, and hopefully, they’ll help lead the way this week.

Guerin also knew he needed to re-sign Matt Boldy, who unsurprisingly tied the third spot in scoring this past week with Frédérick Gaudreau. They each recorded two points; Boldy registered a goal and an assist, while Gaudreau scored two goals. Along with Johansson, their line has developed solid chemistry while playing together. They will be crucial against the Stars.

Wild’s Steel, Duhaime & Wasted Time

The Wild have recalled Sam Steel after bouncing him up and down throughout the season. He played against the Blackhawks but left the Jets game after playing just four minutes due to sickness. He could have played against the Predators, but the Wild didn’t want to run him down right before the postseason. If he plays against the Stars, they’ll need him to find that offensive prowess he’s shown glimpses of this season.

Sam Steel, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brandon Duhaime has also had a roller coaster this season between injuries and trying to return. He’s scored goals this season and been very effective physically but he struggled offensively last week, despite having seven shots on goal. He led the way with 12 hits, seven of which came against the Predators, but he had only two against the Jets. The team will need his physicality against the Stars, especially to create turnovers in their favor.

Finally, the way the Wild played this past week can’t continue. They have been waiting until the third period to start playing their game and by then they’re already down a goal or two. They have to start fast and can’t hold back against the Stars, or they won’t be able to come back. If they can force the issue and get some early goals they have a very good chance of winning.

Wild vs Dallas

There’s a history between the clubs. The Stars were the Minnesota North Stars before they relocated to Dallas in 1993. Despite the 30 years that have passed since then, there’s still tension.

The Wild’s defense will have to be at the top of their game, and after the recent announcement that John Klingberg was injured in practice, newcomer Brock Faber might get a spot on the roster. He and the rest of the defense will have to shut down Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen. While the Wild’s offense will have their hands full, trying to figure out a way past Stars goaltender (and Minnesota native) Jake Oettinger, who has been a stud the last few seasons.

The Wild have to throw every shot they can at Oettinger, starting from puck drop and pressure him all game long. They also have to avoid the penalty box as much as possible and block every shot they can to help out their goaltender. If they can do those things, they have a chance to beat the Stars. Their first game is on the road Monday, Apr. 17, at 8:30 CT, and hopefully, they can get an early start.