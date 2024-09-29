Winnipeg Jets’ Latest Camp Cuts Include Barlow & Yager

The Winnipeg Jets announced Sunday that they have trimmed their training camp roster by five players, bringing their overall player total to 36. That number, which does include the injured Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley, is made up of 19 forwards, 13 defencemen, and four goaltenders.

Parker Ford, Daniel Torgersson, and Domenic DiVincentiis have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose this morning.



Among the cuts were 2023 first-rounders Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager, both of whom were returned to the Owen Sound Attack and Moose Jaw Warriors respectively. Forwards Parker Ford and Daniel Torgersson, along with goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis were assigned to the Jets’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Lambert, Salmomonsson Among Remaining Youngsters

With the next round of cuts not slated to take place for another couple of days, rookies Brad Lambert and Elias Salomonsson remain as two of the younger players getting a look. Lambert spent Sunday’s practice session alongside Jaret Anderson-Dolan and fellow rookie Nikita Chibrikov. The 2022 30th overall selection has had some seemingly NHL-ready moments throughout the preseason, but it appears as if he may be on the outside looking in with two games remaining.

Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Salomonsson had a better look in the preseason, as he was paired with presumptive third-pairing anchor Colin Miller. It was really the first time that the 20-year-old defenceman had found himself in an NHL spot during his time in camp.

With Heinola out long-term and Stanley missing extended time, perhaps the coaching staff is seeing what they have with the rookie in a bigger spot. It appears that Haydn Fleury or Dylan Coghlan are the next in line for the spot, but seeing a pairing of Salomonsson and Miller could at least signal the Jets are interested in seeing who else could step up.

Manitoba Moose Camp Underway Monday

The Jets will officially have their AHL affiliate in action beginning Monday, Sept. 30, as the Moose begin their on-ice training sessions for training camp. The Jets, to this point, have assigned six players directly to the AHL, along with four additional players who were released from NHL camp tryouts onto their AHL contracts.

The Moose began their off-ice training sessions on Sunday, and will likely announce their training camp roster either Sunday night or Monday morning before their on-ice session. Once that initial roster is set, anticipate the next round of NHL camp cuts to join the team later this week. Now past the halfway point of camp, the Jets have two preseason games remaining, taking on the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at home, and will face those same Flames on Friday, Oct. 4 in Calgary.