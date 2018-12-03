NEW YORK — Mark Scheifele started Winnipeg’s third-period comeback and then got the deciding goal in the shootout as the Jets rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Sunday night.

Jack Roslovic and Bryan Little also scored in the third as the Jets erased a 3-0 deficit and won their third straight. Jacob Trouba had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 16 shots.

Marc Staal had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast also scored for New York. Henrik Lundvist made 39 saves through overtime as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games. New York also lost in a shootout for the first time this season after starting 4-0 in tiebreakers.

Mika Zibanejad, who had two assists, scored in the second round of the shootout for the Rangers, and Laine then tied it. After Hellebuyck forced Jimmy Vesey wide, Scheifele — who got the game-winner in overtime at New Jersey on Saturday — beat Lundqvist for the win.

Winnipeg trailed 3-0 after two periods before Scheifele and Roslovic each scored in the first 4:36 of the third period to pull the Jets within one. Scheifele extended his point streak to five games and has registered five goals and four assists during that stretch.

Little tied it with 2:30 left in regulation when he buried a long-rebound opportunity. Nikolaj Ehlers fired a hard slap shot that caromed off the pads of Lundqvist right to Little’s stick.

Fast opened the scoring late in the first period after executing a give-and-go to perfection with Zibanejad with 2:28 left. Zibanejad exited the penalty box after the Rangers successfully killed off three opening-period penalties and led an odd man rush opportunity. Neal Pionk skated hard toward the net which opened up a passing lane for Zibanejad to find Fast cutting to the back post.

Winnipeg outshot New York 11-4 but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Staal doubled the Rangers’ lead when his sharp-angle wrist shot beat Hellebuyck with 7:49 left in the middle period. Kreider made it 3-0 when he redirected Zibanejad’s shot with 1:06 left.

NOTES: The Rangers held a pregame ceremony to retire Vic Hadfield’s No. 11. The physical winger was the first skater in franchise history to become a 50-goal-scorer in the 1971-72 season. He was also a part of the famed GAG Line for goal a game, playing alongside Rod Gilbert and Jean Ratelle. Hadfield played 841 games, registering 262 goals and 310 assists for 572 points for the Rangers throughout 13 seasons. … F Matt Beleskey made his season debut after being recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Saturday. F Tim Gettinger was semt down to the Wolf Pack before the game. The 20-year-old forward played in the team’s previous four games. … Staal skated in his 798th career NHL game with the Rangers, passing Dan Girardi for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise list. … Rangers scratched D Brady Skjei. … Winnipeg scratched forwards Brendan Lemieux and Nic Petan, and defenceman Nelson Nogier.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Florida on Saturday.

Jets: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Scott Charles, The Associated Press