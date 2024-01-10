Winnipeg Jets’ Defensive Dominance Reaching Historical Levels

The Winnipeg Jets are playing historically well in the defensive zone, which has led to them gaining sole possession of the #1 spot in the NHL. The Jets continued their roll through the competition as they are fresh off of a 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There are a multitude of factors that play into this, and a handful of records that they have either already set, or are close to achieving. Here’s a rundown of the Jets’ defensive dominance, the records they are setting, and how they have built a defensive powerhouse as we approach the midway point of the season.

Winnipeg Jets are Setting Records Defensively Under Bowness

The last time the Jets allowed more than three goals in a game was Nov. 2, in a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They have played 30 straight games without allowing more than three, which is approaching an NHL record. The record in the modern era (since 1967), was the Minnesota Wild, who went 35 straight games allowing three or fewer in 2014-15.

In 17 of their last 18 games, the Jets have allowed 2 goals or less. The one time they allowed three? An overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. That means they have gone 18 straight games allowing 2 goals or fewer in regulation time. Yet another unbelievable defensive streak, and it’s not a fluke.

Rick Bowness, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Money Puck’s tracking, at five-on-five play where the Jets have been elite, they are allowing only 1.63 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60). That is by far the top rate in the NHL, and second place is the Florida Panthers, who at five-on-five are allowing 2.01 goals against per 60.

That number has not been replicated in a decade. The last team to have a GA/60 below 1.7 was the 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings, who had a GA/60 of 1.61. For reference, the 2013-14 season ended with the Kings hoisting the Stanley Cup, defeating the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

To recap all of the records presented: There is the three goals or fewer record, which hasn’t been replicated since the Wild did it for 35 straight games in 2014-15, and the 1.7 GA/60 or fewer metric which hasn’t been replicated since a Stanley Cup champion achieved it a decade ago. That’s without mentioning the fact that the Jets are currently on a franchise-record-setting point streak, as they are 11-0-2 in their last 13 games. They have won seven straight games, and are 15-1-2 since the beginning of Dec. All of this winning has resulted in them being the #1 team in the National Hockey League, as they begin to pull away from their rivals in the Western Conference and Central Division.

Connor Hellebuyck is the Favourite to Win the Vezina Trophy

None of these records would be achievable without a workhorse goaltender who is playing at the top of their game. Connor Hellebuyck has been that and more, as his stats once again have him on track to be one of the favourites for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season.

He’s got a 21-6-3 record to go along with a 2.20 goals against average (GAA), and a .923 save percentage (SV%). The GAA number would be a career-high if it holds, and it would be a reflection of how well this team is playing as a unit. Possibly the most eye-popping stat related to Hellebuyck is this: Since Nov. 15, Hellebuyck has a .942 save percentage in 18 games played. For reference, the league average SV% this season is .903.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Money Puck’s tracking of goals saved above expected (GSAx) has Hellebuyck atop the league, with 18.7 GSAx through 30 starts this season. He hasn’t been on his own in dominating the crease, however, as backup Laurent Brossoit has provided the Jets with a handful of quality starts after an inconsistent start to the season. Of goaltenders that have played at least 10 games this season, Brossoit sits fourth in save percentage on unblocked shots, at .963 percent.

The Jets have the best team save percentage in the NHL, as Hellebuyck and Brossoit have combined for a .921 SV%. Second place is the Boston Bruins, who have two bonafide number-one goaltenders in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Taking all of these numbers into account, they tell the story that the Jets are the toughest team in the NHL to generate a strong scoring chance against. Once you are finally able to crack their armour and get into a high-danger spot for a scoring opportunity, you are now faced with beating the best goaltender in the league. Sounds like an incredibly daunting task for opposing teams to complete, which brings us back to all the records the Jets are currently holding. Teams haven’t been able to complete it over over two months now, and that has reflected in the standings and their seven-game winning streak, which ties a franchise record.

Jets’ Core Players Have Completely Bought-In Defensively

This level of defensive success doesn’t happen without complete buy-in from every player in the lineup. Up front, the conversation has to start with Mark Scheifele, who looks especially motivated in the defensive zone, fresh off of signing a seven-year extension in the offseason worth $8.5 million per season. Scheifele’s lines are out-chancing and out-scoring their opponents at five-on-five, which in years past has not been the case.

The Pierre-Luc Dubois trade in the summer added two defensively responsible players to Winnipeg’s top six in Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo. Bringing back Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter has done wonders for the Jets’ depth, and as they’ve been able to roll four lines for the majority of the season, all four lines have bought-in defensively.

Brenden Dillon, Mark Scheifele, and Neal Pionk celebrate a goal for the Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Jets’ defence core has remained intact for a number of weeks now, which is a testament to how well they are suppressing chances at five-on-five. Nate Schmidt bounced in-and-out of the lineup early in the 2023-24 season, and now him and Dylan Samberg have been steadily one of the best third pairings in the NHL. They are allowing 1.67 expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60), which holds the #1 spot league-wide for defence pairings with at least 150 minutes played.

Josh Morrissey has been his usual, reliable self on the back end with pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Dylan DeMelo anchoring the top pairing. Another pending UFA is Brenden Dillon, who at 32 years old, is having an incredibly sound defensive season alongside Neal Pionk, who is bouncing-back from a 2022-23 campaign where he struggled.

It’s worth noting that this is this core’s second season in Head coach Rick Bowness’ system, one that preaches defensive responsibility and keeping teams to the outside. The players clearly feel more comfortable in their own end, and when Hellebuyck is playing as well as he has, the system should draw a lot of credit.

Jets’ Look to Continue Dominance Into All-Star Break

The Jets will look to keep their dominant defensive play rolling into the All-Star break, as they continue their four-game home stand on Thursday, Jan 11, against the Chicago Blackhawks. They wrap up the home stand against the Philadelphia Flyers, before hitting the road for a three-game road trip to face the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets have plenty of records on the line, and since they have been such a consistent bunch this season, almost everyone is expecting them to keep it rolling through the home stand. It’s arguably the most impressive stretch of hockey the Jets have ever had since returning to Winnipeg in 2011, as they prepare to go for a franchise record winning streak of eight on Thursday against the Blackhawks.