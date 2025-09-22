Jets Reduce Training-Camp Roster By Six Players After First Preseason Game

The Winnipeg Jets have made their first round of training-camp cuts, reducing their roster by six to 49.

Forward Jacob Cloutier, defenseman Edison Engle, forward Kevin He, and forward Owen Martin will be returned to their junior or college teams.

He, a fourth-round 2024 selection, picked up a slick assist in yesterday’s preseason opener versus the Minnesota Wild and impressed with his speed. The other three did not play in the game.

Kevin He, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Jets also released defenceman Ethan Frisch and goaltender Alex Worthington from their tryout contracts. Both players have American Hockey League deals with the Manitoba Moose.

The Jets now have 28 forwards, 16 defencemen, and five goalies remaining in training camp. They resume preseason action Tuesday, Sept. 23 when they welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Canada Life Centre. Jonathan Toews is set to make his preseason and Jets debut in the contest.