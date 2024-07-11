Jets News & Rumors: Little, Rashevsky, Miller & Coghlan

In this edition of Jets News & Rumors, we look at the possibility of the Winnipeg Jets signing Bryan Little to a one-day contract to officially retire as a Jet and what general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has to say on prospect Dmitri Rashevsky. Elsewhere, Colin Miller was a guest on Jets at Noon and talked about returning to the Jets, and Dylan Coghlan has signed a deal with the club.

Little Could Return to Jets

It is never easy when a key player in the lineup goes down with an injury, especially one that ends their playing career. In 2019, Little looped behind the New Jersey Devils net to get better positioning and ended up taking a puck to the side of the head after one of his teammates took a slap shot that missed the net. That would end up as Little’s last game, and he had been on long-term injured reserve since then.

It is a reminder that anything can happen in an instant with a game played at the speed the NHL is at. In a media conference earlier in the week, Murat Ates of The Athletic asked Cheveldayoff about the idea of bringing Little back, whether it be a one-day contract or a ceremonial tribute to the player. Cheveldayoff said the following:

We’ll get a chance to talk to Bryan at some point here. He’s a special part of our organization and always will be. Kevin Cheveldayoff via Murat Ates on X

Little is still a high-valued piece in the current Jets team’s history. He is in the top five of the franchise leaders for goals, assists, and points. After it was determined that he would not be returning to the NHL, Little’s contract was traded to the Arizona Coyotes and had expired this offseason.

Jets Trying to Bring Rashevsky to North America

Another update from Ceheveldayoff after the conclusion of the development camp was that they are connected with Rashevky’s North American agents and have communicated that they want him to make the transition.

The rest of his answer was no help in deciphering whether or not an early deal could get done as it did with Matvei Michkov.

Rashevsky is a 23-year-old winger who has been dominant in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) over the past three seasons. Tracking development in the KHL isn’t always easy, but his point production has been excellent for such a young player. There are some similarities between him and Kaprizov in terms of their first four years in the top Russian league.

In his first four years, Rashevsky has played 191 games and scored 117 points, which equates to a 0.61 points-per-game pace. With Kaprizov, his first four years had 179 games and 117 points for a slightly better points-per-game pace of 0.65.

The Jets are eager to bring Rashevsky over, and having a young and experienced player jump into contention for a roster spot would put the club in a great position. He is currently signed for one more year in the KHL, and while some, including Cheveldayoff, hope he can transition to North America earlier than that, it is unlikely at this point.

Colin Miller Speaks About Choosing Jets

In a recent interview on Jets at Noon, Miller shared that he had had multiple offers on the table but opted to return back with the Jets after being acquired at the trade deadline. Miller only suited up for six games in total, with five coming in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Miller expressed that players always want to play, especially in the playoffs, so being scratched in the first four games of the playoffs didn’t feel great Miller says.

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller adds that conversations started at the tail end of last season, and he was happy to get an extension done. He says his experience with the players and staff was great and it was a great fit for him and his family. With the departures of Brenden Dillon and other depth options, Miller feels like he is able to get a better opportunity to be a full-time option rather than just a depth player like he was acquired to be.

Miller’s experience in the playoffs, including a trip to the Final with the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season, will be an asset for a team with a strong veteran core to build on.

A player signing with a team is always going to focus on the positives, but on multiple occasions during the interview, Miller was commenting on the players, staff, Connor Hellbuyck, and others unprompted. He sounded like staying in Winnipeg was his top option and that he is very grateful to be back with the Jets.

Coghlan Extends for 1 Year

The Jets announced that they have signed newly acquired Coghlan to a one-year deal worth $775,000. I went more in-depth on what Coghlan brings to the team here, but having him inked to a one-year deal at the league minimum salary allows the Jets to use him with more flexibility. They aren’t hard-pressed to keep him on the NHL roster, but given his skills and play style, he could be a good fit in the lineup and challenge some younger players for a spot.

It is expected that Coghlan will challenge for a third-pair spot and push for a right-side spot. If he isn’t, he will certainly be among one of the top call-ups if the Jets are dealing with injuries at that position. Right-handed defensemen are harder to come by, so having one on the outside of the lineup who is capable of playing NHL games is a good thing.

The Jets will have a few options on the right side, including Coghlan, Miller, and Elias Salomonsson all likely giving each other some competition for the third-pair spot.