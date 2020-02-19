2020 NHL Trade Deadline: Fisher’s Big Board of Bait

It is a sellers’ market and the prices are steep.
That is evident, based on the deals to date. Teams wanting to upgrade ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline are going to pay a premium, especially for players with term. See Blake Coleman.
Even the rentals — from top-six wingers like Tyler Toffoli to bottom-pairing defenders like Marco Scandella — are fetching significant (and surprising) returns. Nobody is coming cheap.
The real impact players are sure to command substantial packages. Whether that is Chris Kreider or Matt Dumba, Tomas Tatar or Sami Vatanen. There are quality players available despite the lack of sellers, with so many teams still in playoff contention.
That makes for more buyers, which means bidding wars. Several general managers are feeling the pressure to add — or the urge to improve — while matching the moves of their rivals.
Take the Pacific Division, for example, where Arizona acted early in landing Taylor Hall and Vancouver reacted to their injuries by reeling in Toffoli. Now all eyes are on Edmonton and Calgary to keep pace on paper. Both Alberta teams are missing their captains at the moment but aren’t expected to stand pat — not with the standings so tight as of today.
Other arms races will emerge between now and Monday, as every team attempts to accomplish their deadline goals in addressing their needs going forward.
Established contenders will be seeking a specific piece to put them over the top. The playoff locks will be shopping for a ringer to ensure a longer run. The bubble teams may also be looking to load up for a postseason push. Or they might pull the plug to focus on their future — retooling to some extent for next season, if not entertaining a full rebuild.
Regardless, it should be an exciting few days in the hockey world. Who knows what will happen, but it’s always fun to speculate. I enjoy making predictions at this time of year — it had become an annual tradition until I sat out the 2019 deadline — but I’m admittedly terrible at trade proposals, so I’m going to try something new for 2020.
I’m calling this project Fisher’s Big Board of Bait — get it Fisher, fishing, bait … as in trade bait. Essentially, this is a list of players I envision being on the block — listed in order of their likelihood to be dealt. Starting with the teams that have the most players available.
In total, there are 130 players from 20 teams — primarily from perceived sellers since the buyers will be parting with draft picks and prospects as currency, which is more of a crapshoot.
Realistically, I’m anticipating around 50 more NHL players to move by Monday and I’m hoping the majority of them will appear here on my bait board.
Montreal Canadiens (12)
Ilya Kovalchuk
Tomas Tatar
Jeff Petry
Nate Thompson
Jordan Weal
Nick Cousins
Brett Kulak
Max Domi
Artturi Lehkonen
Charles Hudon
Christian Folin
Keith Kinkaid
Ottawa Senators (10)
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Ron Hainsey
Tyler Ennis
Vladislav Namestnikov
Chris Tierney
Mikkel Boedker
Craig Anderson
Max Veronneau
Filip Chlapik
Mark Borowiecki
Buffalo Sabres (10)
Conor Sheary
Michael Frolik
Johan Larsson
Jimmy Vesey
Evan Rodrigues
Zemgus Girgensons
Rasmus Ristolainen
Zach Bogosian
Colin Miller
Jake McCabe
Florida Panthers (10)
Mike Hoffman
Michael Matheson
Mark Pysyk
Henrik Borgstrom
Denis Malgin
Evgeni Dadonov
Vincent Trocheck
Brian Boyle
Dryden Hunt
Aleksi Heponiemi
Detroit Red Wings (9)
Trevor Daley
Mike Green
Jimmy Howard
Valtteri Filppula
Andreas Athanasiou
Luke Glendening
Darren Helm
Patrik Nemeth
Anthony Mantha
San Jose Sharks (9)
Patrick Marleau
Melker Karlsson
Tim Heed
Aaron Dell
Barclay Goodrow
Joe Thornton
Marcus Sorensen
Radim Simek
Lukas Radil
Nashville Predators (9)
Mikael Granlund
Craig Smith
Dan Hamhuis
Kyle Turris
Nick Bonino
Colton Sissons
Rocco Grimaldi
Miikka Salomaki
Daniel Carr
Minnesota Wild (8)
Matt Dumba
Jonas Brodin
Ryan Donato
Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman
Brad Hunt
Eric Staal
Devan Dubnyk
New York Rangers (7)
Chris Kreider
Jesper Fast
Alexandar Georgiev
Lias Andersson
Anthony DeAngelo
Pavel Buchnevich
Brady Skjei
Los Angeles Kings (7)
Alec Martinez
Trevor Lewis
Ben Hutton
Derek Forbort
Tim Schaller
Joakim Ryan
Martin Frk
Anaheim Ducks (7)
Derek Grant
Ondrej Kase
Michael Del Zotto
Devin Shore
Ryan Miller
Daniel Sprong
Josh Manson
Toronto Maple Leafs (7)
Jeremy Bracco
Nic Petan
Tyson Barrie
Kasperi Kapanen
Alex Kerfoot
Frederik Gauthier
Michael Hutchinson
New Jersey Devils (6)
Sami Vatanen
Wayne Simmonds
Kyle Palmieri
Mirco Mueller
Michael McLeod
Louis Domingue
Edmonton Oilers (5)
Jesse Puljujarvi
Jujhar Khaira
Sam Gagner
William Lagesson
Cooper Marody
Chicago Blackhawks (3)
Erik Gustafsson
Brandon Saad
Robin Lehner
Arizona Coyotes (3)
Michael Grabner
Christian Fischer
Brad Richardson
Columbus Blue Jackets (3)
Josh Anderson
Sonny Milano
Riley Nash
New York Islanders (3)
Josh Ho-Sang
Michael Dal Colle
Tom Kuhnhackl
Philadelphia Flyers (1)
Shayne Gostisbehere
Calgary Flames (1)
Sam Bennett
Well, what do you think — could any or all of those players be traded prior to Monday’s deadline? Are there any glaring omissions? Feel free to weigh in or share your own predictions in the comments below.