3 Biggest Snubs From Canada’s WJC Roster

While most rosters for the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship have been finalized, it’s also important to take note of who could impact the way their respective countries perform.

Sometimes that is through how a player performs on the ice, other times it is how they act as a locker room influence. Other times, however, it is in relation to how a team performs when a player is left off their roster and will not be playing for them.

Canada 3 Biggest Roster Snubs (The Hockey Writers)

The latter is what will be discussed here. Here are three notable players that were left off the Canadian roster for the World Juniors this year.

Sacha Boisvert – Forward (Boston University, NCAA)

One player left off the roster that has become a surprise to a few hockey experts is Sacha Boisvert. Boisvert, who was drafted 18th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024, is a surprise omission for a couple of reasons.

For one, in his last four seasons, including two in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Boisvert has tallied 72 goals and 83 assists (155 points), giving him an average of 38.75 points per season.

The second is that other than representing Canada at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (WHC-17U), he has yet to represent his country, and it appears he will unlikely do so until he reaches the NHL level as he ages out in 2026.

Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon Lumberjacks ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The final thing that makes it so hard to believe that Boisvert wasn’t put on the roster is his numbers from his rookie season at the University of North Dakota. In 37 games with the Fighting Hawks, Boisvert scored 18 goals and assisted on 14 more (32 points) as a freshman. To top it off, he wasn’t even selected last year. Highway robbery if you ask me.

Marek Vanacker – Forward (Brantford Bulldogs, OHL)

Another player who more than deserved to be named to the Canadian roster is Marek Vanacker. Vanacker, who was drafted 27th overall by the Blackhawks in 2025, was also part of the 2025 World Junior team and was left off the roster for inexplicable reasons.

In six games for Team Canada, Vanacker only notched one goal, but his 2025-26 season numbers with the Brantford Bulldogs leave his absence among the forward group all the more confusing.

Marek Vanacker, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor / OHL Images)

Through 25 games, Vanacker has scored 24 goals, already matching his total through 45 games last season, and 15 assists (39 points). On top of all that, he has also carried a plus-22 rating through 25 games.

Related: 2026 World Junior Championship Team Canada Final Roster

He is on track to set a career-high in goals, possibly even a career-high in points as well, if he can notch 32 more assists. It’s possible the Blackhawks have something up their sleeve, but why Vanacker is not representing his country when he’s not even under NHL control is beyond me.

Dean Letourneau – Forward (Boston College Eagles, NCAA)

The last player who was a bit of a surprise that he was left off the roster is Dean Letourneau. While 19 years old is a bit on the older end for the World Juniors, he has yet to represent his country in any form.

After taking the leap from prep school to the NCAA with just two games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) sprinkled in there, Letourneau is a surprise omission considering the numbers he has put up in his sophomore season with the Boston College Eagles.

Dean Letourneau, St. Andrews College (Paul Mosey, St. Andrew’s College)

After struggling his first season following being drafted 25th overall by the Boston Bruins, Letourneau has taken off to the tune of nine goals and eight assists (17 points) through the Eagles’ first 16 games. Perhaps he declined an invite to play in the World Juniors, or BC was reluctant to loan him to Team Canada. Either way, it’s a shame he won’t get a chance to represent his country before the Olympic Games come calling as he ages out of the tournament next season.

There’s Still Time

While time is running out for countries to finalize their rosters, there is a chance that an injury could take place. Anyway you look at it, though, it’s a shame that these three are not representing Canada.