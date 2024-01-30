4 Players Facing Charges in Sexual Assault Investigation (Report)

According to a report from TSN’s Rick Westhead, four National Hockey League Players have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont., to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a Hockey Canada event in June 2018.

Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote were named in the report with Westhead citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The London Police Service is expected to hold a press conference this Monday to update everyone on the status of this case. It is believed the players will surrender before then.

According to the report, requests for comments from lawyers were either declined or not responded to. None of the allegations against the players have been proven as of yet.

A fifth player, Alex Formenton, has already turned himself into police on Jan 28. The other four players have taken leave from their NHL teams as this process plays out.

Four members of the 2018 World Junior Team have been directed to surrender to police according to a report. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Hart, McLeod and Dube are each in their sixth NHL season while Foote has appeared in four games in the NHL this season.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the players are being paid while on leave. However if charges are brought forth, their statuses could change. There could be suspensions involved. There could be contract terminations involved.

The next big date appears to be Monday when the London Police Service will hold their press conference. We’ll know then if everyone has turned themselves in and possibly what the next steps could be in what’s expected to be a very long process in this investigation.