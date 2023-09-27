5 Underrated Coyotes in Franchise History

The Winnipeg Jets franchise has seen many changes in their franchise history. Those changes have included roster turnover, name changes, and different logos, but one consistent thing has been the longevity of the players. Some of those players have been through the best and worst that the organization has seen.

The Jets became the Phoenix Coyotes before the 1996-97 season, then became the Arizona Coyotes on June 27, 2014. The organization has seen better days and has struggled to make the playoffs in recent years, but the Jets and Coyotes do have players throughout the years who have made significant contributions to the success of the team. While many players have been through both lineups, there are five who stand out. We start with Dale Hawerchuk.

Dale Hawerchuk

Forward Dale Hawerchuk was drafted by Winnipeg first overall in the 1981 NHL Draft from the Cornwall Royals of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and had quite a successful NHL career. Hawerchuk finished his NHL career with 518 goals and 891 assists for 1,409 points in 1,188 games. His best season came in 1984-85 when he produced a career-high 130 points on 53 goals and 77 assists in 80 games. He won the Calder Trophy for league’s best rookie after posting 45 goals and 58 assists for 103 points in 80 games.

Hawerchuk ranks fifth in games played (713), second in goals (379), third in assists (550), second in points with (929), second in power-play goals (122), fourth in shorthanded goals (11), seventh in game-winning goals (29), and first in hat tricks (12). While he had played his last game in 1997, he was not done with the sport of hockey yet. In 2010, he became the head coach of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League and remained there until 2019. During those nine seasons, the Colts had three losing seasons.

He was elected to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001, his second year of eligibility. Hawerchuk revealed in 2019 that he was taking a leave of absence from the Colts due to health reasons, which later turned out to be stomach cancer. He completed chemotherapy in April 2020 but passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at age 57.

Ilya Bryzgalov

Coyotes goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov was an underrated goaltender during his four years in Phoenix. After being drafted by the Anaheim Ducks 44th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft, he was claimed by the Coyotes on Nov. 17, 2017, and played exceptionally well during his short stint. Although his time there was not long, he made an impression between the pipes. With 257 games in Phoenix, he had a record of 130-93-27 with a .917 save percentage, a 2.54 goals-against-average, and 21 shutouts.

Bryzgalov ranked second all-time in Coyotes history in games played (257), sixth in GAA (2.57), seventh in SV% (.917), first in wins (130), second in saves (7,062), second in shutouts (21), second in minutes (15,071), and fourth in points (3).

While Bryzgalov does have a Vezina Trophy to his credit, he does have a Stanley Cup ring that he won with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. During that run, he had a 3-1 record with a .922 SV% and a GAA of 2.25. The following season, he debuted with the Coyotes and looked comfortable between the pipes.

While he has not officially retired, Bryzgalov played his last NHL game in 2015. He, if retired, leaves the game with 221 wins in his career.

Thomas Steen

Forward Thomas Steen was a fifth-round draft pick (103rd overall) in the 1979 NHL Draft by Winnipeg. Another underrated player in the organization, he finished his career with 264 goals and 553 assists for 817 points in 950 games. He spent his entire 14-year career with the Jets.

He was as deadly in the playoffs as he was in the regular season. He played in 10 postseasons and contributed 12 goals and 32 assists for 44 points in 56 games, along with 62 penalty minutes. While his statistics prove he could play the game well, he has not yet been elected to the Hall of Fame.

During his career, he had accomplishments away from the NHL. He was a gold medalist in the European Junior Championship (1977), won three silver (1978, 1981, 1986) and two bronze (1979, 1980) medals in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, and played in the Canada Cup three times (1981, 1984, 1991).

Steen last played in the NHL in 1995. He then went on to be elected to Winnipeg City Council, representing the Elmwood/ East Kildonan ward in the 2010 municipal election.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was one of the premier defensemen the organization had ever seen. Although he has played with the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers since, he will be remembered as a Coyote. He spent 11 years with the organization, scoring 128 goals and 260 assists for 388 points, along with 482 penalty minutes, in 769 games. His career numbers include 135 goals and 304 assists for 439 points in 902 games.

He had been a top-pairing defenseman his entire run in Arizona. He set the tone on a regular shift and was a menace on the power play. He also had a physical style to his defensive game, which he used on a nightly basis. His leadership was key during his time with the Coyotes, and that paid off as he was named captain in 2021. He was a two-time all-star (2015, 2018) and also was an all-star in the International World Championships (2015, 2018).

His last contract with Arizona included a no-trade clause, which he waived to join the Canucks. He left the Arizona organization by setting a single-season NHL record by scoring eight game-winning goals by a defenseman in 2016. He was the first Swedish-born defenseman to score more than 20 goals in a season with 23 goals, scored the fastest shorthanded goal to start a period (five seconds) in NHL history, scored the most power-play goals in Coyotes franchise history (41), and the most defenseman goals (128).

Bobby Hull

Winger Bobby Hull was nothing short of amazing during his NHL career. After spending 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, he moved to Winnipeg to be a part of the NHL and World Hockey Association versions of the organization. He combined for 429 games, 307 goals, 341 assists, and 648 points during his eight years with the Jets. Hull transitions from NHL to WHA (from ‘Bobby Hull Shifts Hockey Leagues for $2.5‐Million,’ New York Times, 6/28/72).

Hull was part of the WHA all-star teams from 1972-73 through the 1977-78 season. He was a first-team All-Star three times (1973, 1974, 1975), a second-team All-Star twice (1976, 1978), was twice the WHA Most Valuable Player (1973, 1975), and won the Avco Cup (WHA champion) three times (1976, 1978, 1979)

During the NHL version of the Jets, he produced four goals and six assists for 10 points in 18 games.

While he did not spend long with the NHL Jets, he did make a name for himself, as he came into Winnipeg already having established himself as an NHL great. His time in the Jets organization was memorable as he gave players a voice by going to the WHA instead of going with the standard NHL contract, and that move alone gave the WHA life as a short-lived hockey league that fans could go to.

All of these players contributed to the success the Coyotes have today in one way or another. The players listed above, in the Hockey Hall of Fame or not, are underrated compared to some of the bigger names in the sport but made a big impact on the Jets and Coyotes. Hawerchuk and Steen put the Jets on the map and made them relevant based on the way they played the game, while Ekman-Larsson made the Coyotes somewhat relevant again in the hockey scene. Some of the biggest contributors do not need Stanley Cups.