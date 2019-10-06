AHL Action: Logan Shaw Leads Moose in 5-3 Defeat of Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Logan Shaw had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Texas Stars 5-3 Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Jansen Harkins and Seth Griffith each had a goal and an assist for the Moose (1-1-0), while Logan Stanley and Skyler McKenzie also scored.

Conner Bleackley had two goals and Jason Robertson also scored for Texas (0-2-0).

Mikhail Berdin made 26 saves for Manitoba while Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots for Texas.

Harkins opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, but Bleackley tied it at 101 with his first of the game 2:40 in.

Logan Shaw, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Shaw’s goal with less than a minute to go in the period gave Manitoba a 2-1 edge after 20 minutes.

Stanley and Robertson exchanged goals in the second period, then Bleackley’s second tied it 3-3 7:11 into the third.

McKenzie scored the winner with less than two and a half minutes left in regulation, and Griffith put the game away with an empty-net goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press