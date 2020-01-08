GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have recalled Barrett Hayton after the forward helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.

The Coyotes loaned Hayton to Canada’s team for the under-20 tournament. Hayton was named captain of the team and had the game-tying goal in the third period of Canada’s 4-3 win over Russia in Sunday’s gold-medal game.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound native of Kitchener, Ont., recorded six goals and six assists over seven games in Ostrava, Czech Republic, finishing second in scoring for the tournament.

The 19-year-old has a goal and three assists in 14 games with the Coyotes this season. Hayton became the seventh youngest player (19 years, 123 days) in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut on Oct. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hayton was originally selected by the Coyotes in the first round, fifth overall, at the 2018 NHL draft.

