Barrie Colts’ Trio On Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline has come and gone, and for the Barrie Colts, there was a lot of change. The biggest moves saw captain Connor Punnett traded to the Oshawa Generals, Jacob Frasca traded to the Soo Greyhounds, and Eduard Sale and Oliver Savard traded to the Kitchener Rangers. There were a few other minor trades, and a handful of players came back to the Colts as part of the trades. Overall, though, it seems that the Colts are headed in the direction of a rebuild after trading some of the best players on their roster.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

The exciting part for the fan base is the trio that was named to the NHL Central Scouting mid-season draft rankings. Cole Beaudoin, Riley Patterson, and Bode Stewart are all within the top 150, which is an accomplishment in itself. These three are very exciting players that head coach Marty Williamson uses often. Colts Nation has a lot to look forward to over the rest of this season and next, as all of them will most likely return to the OHL after they are drafted.

Riley Patterson – #116

Patterson has been very good for the Colts this season. After being drafted by the Flint Firebirds in the third round of the 2022 OHL Draft, it was expected that he would sign with Michigan State University after committing to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The Colts acquired his rights from the Firebirds on June 21, 2023, and he made his OHL debut on Sept. 28, 2023. So far in 38 games, the rookie has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points, which is fourth on the team.

Riley Patterson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Patterson is one of his coach’s go-to men, he is very reliable on both sides of the puck. He has a great ability to maintain control of the puck as he moves through the neutral zone. He is hard on the puck, which makes it incredibly hard to take the puck from him. Patterson and Beaudoin have often played together on a line that is known for its scoring ability. Together, they have been outstanding and can be matched up against any line in the OHL and give them a run. Patterson finds his name alongside Beaudoin and Beau Jelsma as some of the most well-rounded players on the team.

Bode Stewart – #147

Stewart is the type of player that every OHL coach would want. Not only is he a big body, but he is also extremely versatile. He can play both wings and mesh well with pretty much any line on the team. Currently, he is on the top line with the aforementioned Jelsma and Roenick Jodoin, which is used in just about any situation. They produce a lot of offence, but Williamson also uses this line to take defensive face-offs or as a match-up line against other teams’ top lines. When I asked Stewart his thoughts on seeing his name on the Central Scouting mid-season rankings at 147, he said, “It’s obviously an honour; there’s still a huge second half to be played, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

Related: Barrie Colts Have Eye on Future After Deadline Sell-Off

Latest News & Highlights

Stewart has taken over the role of Frasca, who was often slotted in on the top line. As a result, his offensive output isn’t as high as that of his linemates. In 28 games, he has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to put the puck in the net a lot, but he does have a very good shot. However, he doesn’t use it as much as he should; if he does, he only needs a little space to get it off. Another strength that he has is using his big frame to force his opponents to turn over the puck and getting into shooting lanes to block shots.

Cole Beaudoin – #31

Beaudoin could be the most exciting forward prospect on the team since Tanner Pearson in 2011–12. The last top prospect that the Colts had last season was Brandt Clarke; however, Beaudoin brings an element of excitement for the fans as an NHL top prospect. Pound for pound, he may be the most talented player on the team. With that come areas that he can improve on, like any other prospect. He has a very unique strength, though; he often gets the puck to his teammates on rushes down the ice. This allows him to get into position for a one-timer or to park himself in front of the net. The reason why this is a strength is because most players who find themselves in the Central Scouting rankings tend to hold the puck as much as possible. Beaudoin does better when he dishes it off and gets time and space to set himself up.

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Due to that, he finds himself in second place on the team in points with 33; he has 18 goals and 13 assists in 38 games. Beaudoin gets involved in the forecheck, although he isn’t the fastest skater on the team. He puts in the effort to get down the ice and force the opponent’s defence to make mistakes. Forechecking may be one of his best assets; he is extremely good at stripping pucks and creating turnovers. Overall, Beaudoin is a great all-around player who plays well on both sides of the puck. He is a true two-way player who can be relied upon to battle hard both defensively and offensively.

Although the Colts’ playoff chances may seem out of reach, the future looks bright. With three players making it onto the Central Scouting mid-season rankings, it brings excitement to the fan base. That excitement is amplified when you see the Colts selling at the trade deadline because it means they are preparing for a strong future. Sometimes, as fans, you have to eat the bad years before you can experience the great ones. It may seem bleak right now, but with these players and the future draft selections, it could get very fun, very quickly.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter