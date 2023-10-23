​​Blackhawks’ Bedard: A Promising Start to an NHL Journey

Every once in a while, a young hockey player bursts onto the scene ready to make their mark. The highly-touted Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is one of them.

Even before he began his NHL journey, expectations were sky-high. TSN listed him in the Top 50 NHL hockey players before he played a single game. Now NHL fans, even if their team is not the Blackhawks, are following his moves on the ice to see how he will stand up to the rigors of the NHL. I’m one of those fans.

Latest News & Highlight

In this post, I want to review how I believe the 18-year-old Bedard has fared during his first six games and even be presumptuous enough to assign him a grade for what I’ve seen in his early-season performance.

The Positives and Bedard Has Many of Them

Bedard came to the NHL carrying a reputation that he’s earned during his years of organized hockey. He’s been a great player, oozing skills as well as charisma. He’s flat-out good.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Here are a number of positives I believe he brings to the ice in his first six NHL games.

Positive One: Bedard Has Been Consistently Scoring

One of the most striking parts of Bedard’s game during these early games has been his ability to find the scoresheet. Scoring in the NHL isn’t easy, especially for a rookie. That said, Bedard has a knack for putting the puck in the net. In six games, he has managed to score two goals and add two assists.

Related: “Welcome to the NHL, Kid.” Fleury Dumps Bedard During Shootout

It’s not quite a point-a-game pace, but over the course of a season, it factors out to scoring 27 goals and adding 27 assists. Already, six games into his rookie season, he’s become a reliable offensive player for the Blackhawks.

Many young players will struggle to maintain a consistent scoring presence; and, truthfully the jury remains out on Bedard. However, he has shown he’s far from intimidated. He seems ready to accept the challenges and rise to them. He contributes on the scoreboard, which bodes well for his NHL future.

Positive Two: Bedard Has Achieved Historical Milestones

At just 18 years and 96 days old, Bedard achieved Blackhawks’ history. In the team’s home opener, he became the second-youngest player in franchise history to score a goal. The youngest Blackhawk to do so was Eddie Olczyk (at 18 years, 56 days) and he did it 39 years ago on Oct. 11, 1984. The only other Blackhawks teenagers to accomplish this feat were the legendary Stan Mikita, who did it at 19 years and 140 days in 1959, and John Harms, who was 19 years and 187 days old in 1944.

NEW YORK, NY – 1974: Stan Mikita #21 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates on the ice during an NHL game against the New York Rangers circa 1974 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Melchior DiGiacomo/Getty Images)

Achieving such milestones represents Bedard’s readiness for the NHL stage. He has the ability to shine under (he seems unfazed by) the spotlight, even at a young age.

Positive Three: Bedard Has Shown Offensive Prowess with a Valuable Skill Set

In a league where scoring is valued, Bedard’s offensive skillset is a huge positive. He’s shown he has the ability to find the back of the net. But, even if he doesn’t, he shows an offensive spark that many veteran players covet. He generates scoring chances with the best of them.

Related: 5 Takeaways From Blackhawks Season-Opening Road Trip

Bedard has shown early the ability to execute plays and contribute to his team’s offensive efforts. In fact, I heard one television commentator note that the Blackhawks already run their offense through Bedard, even at such an inexperienced level. The responsibility head coach Luke Richardson has already given him is quite astounding.

He’s a young player who’s supposed to be adjusting to the pace and intensity of the NHL. Instead, it seems that – while he makes rookie mistakes – he can match it without a problem.

The Negatives and Bedard Has Areas He Needs to Improve

As with any inexperienced rookie, Bedard has areas of his game he needs to improve. Partly, there’s a learning curve young players need to engage. That learning curve is a given. It’s the speed at which such a learning curve is achieved that becomes a testament to the success of a great player.

While some talented young players made an immediate impact in their rookie seasons, even these players went through an adjustment period. Rookie sensations like Bedard often receive special attention, but they still face challenges and obstacles along the way.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Even players like Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid, considered some of the greatest talents in NHL history, experienced a learning curve despite their exceptional skills. Each faced challenges adapting to the NHL game, building chemistry with teammates, and adjusting to the NHL’s physicality.

It’s no surprise that Bedard will have to do the same.

Negative One: Bedard Must Make a Bigger Impact on the Power Play

One area where Bedard can learn to make a significant impact would be on the power play. Although his individual performances have been exceptional, the Blackhawks have struggled with the man advantage. In their first three games, the team went 0-for-14 on the power play. Currently, in 27 power plays the Blackhawks have scored two goals. That’s a success percentage of only 7.41. Clearly, improvement is needed in this area.

Related: NHL Needs to Get on & Accelerate the Connor Bedard Hype Train

Bedard’s scoring touch and offensive ability should allow him to help ignite the power play. That should come as he continues to acclimate to the NHL and the team learns to refine its power-play strategies. Expect Bedard’s contributions to increase. They are just not there yet.

Negative Two: Bedard Must Develop Defensively to Become an All-Around Player

While Bedard’s offensive skills are unquestioned, his defensive game needs further development if he’s to become a fully well-rounded player. While there are NHL players who survive being one-dimensional, if Bedard hopes to become a complete player, he needs a stronger two-way game.

As Bedard gains experience and adapts to his NHL’s defensive responsibilities, he has the potential to emerge as a reliable player in all on-ice situations, not just when the team is working to generate offense.

The Bottom Line

Obviously, I’ve reviewed Bedard from a small sample size over his start to the 2023-24 season. I also admit my own insights are subjective. I like this youngster; I especially appreciate his almost naive joie de vivre.

I might have waited to evaluate Bedard’s performance until the 20-game mark (or, one quarter through the season). But, it was hard to help myself. There’s something about this rookie that’s enticing. He seems like a great kid.

Connor Bedard 2023 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Still, the sample size is relatively small, and the early stages of a hockey player’s career are often scarred by mistakes that demand adjustments and adaptations. As Bedard experiences more ice time and faces more teams and players, we’ll all get a clearer picture of how high his capabilities will eventually carry him.

Grading Bedard’s performance, he’s clearly been able to score consistently. He’s already achieved one historical milestone, and he’s demonstrated offensive skills. I would give him a “B+” as a grade. His early contributions suggest promise, but there are also areas he needs to improve.

Related: Connor Bedard & the History of 18-Year-Old NHL Rookies

As Bedard gains more NHL experience, he’ll become more well-rounded as a player. Right now, however, he has the potential to live up to the hype and the expectations others have set for him. The first six games of his career are just the opening stops in an NHL journey that could lead to significant success for both him and the Blackhawks.