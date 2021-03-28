Chicago Blackhawks’ Newest Signee Josiah Slavin

The Chicago Blackhawks signed left-winger Josiah Slavin to a two-year entry-level contract, which will go through the 2022-23 season.

Slavin was selected by the Blackhawks in 2018, going seventh overall in the seventh round, at No. 193 overall. The young 22-year-old will beg i n his professional career reporting to the Blackhawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford Icehogs.

However, before signing his first professional contract with the Blackhawks, Slavin had quite the journey to the NHL, playing on several teams and leagues.

USHL Career

Slavin began his junior hockey career playing in the United States Hockey League (USHL), and he played on three different teams in four years.

In the 2016-17 season, Slavin made his debut in the USHL playing for the Tri-City Storm, finishing the season with 14 points in 49 games.

Slavin spent the following season with the Lincoln Stars where he played 60 games, scoring a team-high 23 goals while adding 19 assists, for 42 points. Slavin’s breakout season in the USHL also placed him 20th overall in the league for goals scored.

Slavin then split his final year in the USHL with the Stars and Chicago Steel, finishing with 47 points in 59 games played.

Colorado native @jslavin7 racked up 89 points in his final two USHL seasons, captaining the Lincoln Stars before finishing 2018-19 with the Chicago Steel. The Blackhawks draft pick is poised to make an immediate impact up front for CC this year. #27 days! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/op7URfp7IN — CC Hockey Nation (@CCHockeyNews) September 8, 2019

Slavin led his squad to yet another playoff appearance in the lone year he played for the Steel – they ended the season with a 37-21-4 record, placing them in second in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado College

After spending the past three seasons playing in the USHL, Slavin headed to the NCAA, committing to Colorado College for the 2019-20 season.

In his freshman year playing for Colorado, Slavin played a total of 34 games and finishing with 13 points.

Slavin led all freshmen on his team in goals and points, and tied for the most assists with teammate Connor Mayer with eight.

More on Josiah Slavin’s deal, a two-year entry-level contract with a $842,500 cap hit. He’ll report immediately to the Rockford IceHogs on an ATO, reuniting him with Chris Wilkie ‘20, who currently leads the IceHogs in goal scoring. https://t.co/K9zeoDmKS3 — CC Hockey Nation (@CCHockeyNews) March 16, 2021

In Slavin’s sophomore season with the Colorado Tigers, his season was cut short due to COVID-19. He played 22 games scoring five goals and eight assists.

Despite the shortened season, Slavin led the team in assists and points to finish off his collegiate career.

Hockey Family

As Josiah officially signs his first contract with the Blackhawks, he won’t be the first Slavin to make it to the NHL, as older brother Jaccob is currently playing in his sixth season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, Mar. 1, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jaccob was selected by the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Draft, going in the fourth round at 120th overall. He’s spent his whole career with this organization.

Similar to Josiah, Jaccob also spent two years playing for Colorado College where he finished with a total of 42 points in two years that he played in the NCHC.

However, it doesn’t stop there, as younger brother Jeremiah may also join his older brothers Josiah and Jaccob in a few years.

Jeremiah currently plays for the Colorado Thunderbirds 16U AAA team and like his older brothers, he recently committed to Colorado College.

The eldest sibling Jordan, played her collegiate career at the University of North Dakota for three years, playing in 79 games while recording 34 points.