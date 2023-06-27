Blue Jackets Getting Confidence & Experience With Texier’s Return

This past April, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alex Texier announced he will be returning for the 2023-24 season after spending one season with ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League (NL). With the Lions, he amassed 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 46 regular season games and added five points (two goals, three assists) in nine playoff games. He spent the better part of three seasons with the Blue Jackets before moving to France, per the recommendation of the NHL’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

Alexandre Texier, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In this article, I will explore the potential impact that Texier could have on the Blue Jackets next season. Not only will I get into what to expect on the ice from a style of play and production standpoint, but I will also look at some of the intangibles he brings to the table that could ultimately provide great value to the team in the future.

On-Ice Factors

While Texier’s production was never at the top for the Blue Jackets, the makeup of today’s team is much younger than it was when he last played in Columbus – particularly up front. With the departures of veteran forwards such as Jakub Voracek, Gustav Nyquist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno over the last few years, they have gotten considerably younger. The last time he played a game for the Blue Jackets, he was considered a young prospect in the making. Next season he will be among the veteran group of forwards.

Texier brings a nice combination of wing and center experience to the table as he has played both positions in the past. With ZSC this past season he played left wing on their top line. Left wing is also where he played his best hockey with the Blue Jackets in the past, so I would imagine he will start there. This gives the Blue Jackets depth down the left side and more size and speed to join the likes of Eric Robinson and Liam Foudy. As far as center goes, he gives the Jackets a great option if there are any injuries down the middle. Given how many the club experienced last year, this will provide some security to the team’s center position.

Columbus Blue Jackets Nick Foligno celebrates his goal with center Alexandre Texier and defenseman Scott Harrington (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O’Meara)

I’d expect Texier to improve upon his existing NHL numbers. From the time he entered the league as a mainstay, he progressed steadily each season. His best season was his last in 2021-22 where he finished with 20 pts (11 goals, nine assists) in 36 games. Although he will be making an adjustment from the bigger Olympic ice in Europe back to the NHL rink, I think this bodes well for his game. His combination of size and speed should allow him to be more of a threat on a smaller sheet. Working his opponents down low below the tops of the circles and finding lanes to the net is something I expect to see Texier get back to in the 2023-24 season.

Off-Ice Elements

Having the opportunity to return to Europe and “reset” while still playing at a very high level should do wonders for Texier’s confidence. Coming off a successful season in the Swiss league, considered one of the top leagues in Europe, his confidence is likely much higher than it was when he was first with the team. As mentioned, those teams were older and his role was limited.

Confidence is an often-overlooked aspect of the game as it is almost impossible to see or measure, especially from the outside. What we can see from the outside, however, is when a player is playing with confidence. Think back to the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Jack Roslovic’s first with the Blue Jackets. He had expressed his desire to leave Winnipeg and was elated to return home. The Columbus native got off to a hot start registering 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his first 10 games. Feeling confident and excited for likely the first time in a few years, he jumped out to a point-per-game pace before cooling off and finishing the year with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games. This is not to say that Texier will have the same start, as he and Roslovic are different players, but that the element of confidence can provide a huge spark for a player which is not always visible or predictable beforehand.

Columbus Blue Jackets centre Alexandre Texier celebrates a goal with the bench (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Although we already discussed Texier’s experience in the league and veteran status, there is an intangible factor that was intentionally left out. He has been a part of two of the most successful Blue Jackets playoff appearances in franchise history. He was a part of the 2018-19 team that swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, playing in eight of 10 postseason games and recording three points. The following season, they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the qualifying round (due to COVID) and then fell to the eventual champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played in all 10 postseason games and registered four points.

One of the most important, yet elusive factors to winning a championship is having experience in the postseason. It’s why so many teams look to add experienced veterans at the trade deadline every March. Texier is only 23 but he has been in Columbus for two playoff series wins. He has seen what it takes to win a series in the postseason, knocking off one of the best teams in the NHL’s regular season history.

In addition to that, Texier has played against the Presidents’ Trophy winners of 2018-19 and the Stanley Cup winners of 2019-20 (Lightning). Playing against these types of opponents provides a learning experience like no other. Finding out what it takes to win is something every NHL team must do, and this usually comes from experiences where you lose. Wayne Gretzky talked about this when his Edmonton Oilers lost to the New York Islanders in the 1983 Stanley Cup Final. In a franchise where playoff success has been very difficult to come by, Texier’s past will provide a boost should the Jackets be in contention for the 2024 Playoffs.