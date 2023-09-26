St. Louis Blues 2023-24 Division Preview: Colorado Avalanche

The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division opponents 26 times in 2023-24, including four matchups against the Colorado Avalanche. With a head-to-head season record of 3-1-0 in favor of St. Louis, the two rivals could see a repeat of their four-game series through the 2023-24 campaign.

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 Division Preview (The Hockey Writers)

Here’s a look at how the two division opponents stack up against each other heading into the 2023-24 season.

2022-23 Season Review

Season Record: 51-24-7 (109 points)

1st in the Central Division

Goals For: 280 (9th of 32), Goals Against: 226 (9th of 32)

Season Series Against St. Louis: 3-1-0

Biggest Blues Killers

Public enemy number one against the Blues last season was Mikko Rantanen. Appearing in all four games, he managed to score five goals and eight points, all of which were at five-on-five play. His four goals were a testament to his outstanding season where he scored 55 goals and 105 points over 82 regular season games.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Honorable mentions in this category extend to Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, both of whom scored four points. MacKinnon scored all four points in only three games.

Key Arrivals For the Avalanche

F Ryan Johansen

F Jonathan Drouin

F Miles Wood

F Ross Colton

The Avalanche have arguably lost more this offseason than they have brought in. Coming into the mix this coming season, veteran forwards Johansen and Drouin could provide an interesting offensive punch for the team under head coach Jared Bednar. Drouin will reunite with MacKinnon who were teammates in their days with the Halifax Mooseheads for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons when Drouin totaled 242 points (77 goals, 165 assists) in 128 career contests in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). While it has been over 10 years since the two have played together, MacKinnon could be the player that pushes him to the next point-production level in the NHL.

The Avalanche also gain Johansen who should be set in place as their second line center this season. It is unclear just where the point production will fall for Johansen after scoring 26 goals and 63 points through 79 regular season games during the 2021-22 season, but regressing to 12 goals and 28 points through 55 regular season games only one year later. Alongside veteran forwards like Drouin, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen, Johansen could be in for a rebound season in Colorado.

Key Departures

F Evan Rodrigues

F JT Compher

F Alex Newhook

F Denis Malgin

F Lars Eller

D Erik Johnson

F Gabriel Landeskog*

Before the offseason officially got underway, the Avalanche were dealt a significant blow to their future plans with the announcement on May 9 that Landeskog would miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season. It was announced that their club’s captain would undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee only days later and as a result, he will miss the entire 2023-24 season as he recovers from the injury. The injury announcement is even worse after he missed the entire 2022-23 season after battling the knee injury as well. The forward has had four different procedures done on his right knee dating back to 2020.

Latest News & Highlights

In addition to the loss of their captain for the 2023-24 season, depth players like Compher, Rodrigues, and Johnson, who all provided valuable on-ice contributions, could be a detrimental loss to this squad this season. Though these were not offensively dominant players on their team, Compher finished fourth in scoring on the Avalanche with 17 goals and 52 points over 82 games, while Rodrigues contributed 39 points in 69 games for valuable secondary scoring.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Projection

The additions of players like Johansen and Drouin, along with Wood and Colton should help inject additional forward depth that can be cycled throughout their forward lines this coming season. However, there is a significant loss that has come as well in players like Johnson, Compher, Newhook, and Eller to the locker room and on-ice chemistry. While the Avalanche will hope that their additions will help offset the losses, it is unclear if the right players have been brought in to justify that notion.

The Blues struggled against the Avalanche this past season being outscored 13-8 who averaged 3.25 goals for per game in those four games. If the Blues’ defense can find a way to come together and develop a tighter defensive game plan, they stand a chance against a powerhouse team like the Avalanche. With the offensive capabilities of both teams, it should not be out of the question to see all four games decided by one goal.