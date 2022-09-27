Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022

The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

The team has a few players that have come out the gates on fire: Logan Brown (three goals, one assist), Josh Leivo (two goals, one assist) and Jake Neighbours (two goals, one assist). Goalie Thomas Greiss pitched a shutout in his first official appearance as a Blue as well.

Thomas Greiss after a 4-0 win in Dallas. “It was fun. Special to win the game. It’s always fun to get out there again. We played a good game, especially the young guys. They competed.” #stlblues pic.twitter.com/tlx3e37ajz — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 27, 2022

The team has announced that a more veteran-heavy lineup will be taking the ice against the rival Blackhawks, with Ryan O’Reilly, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Nick Leddy, Justin Faulk, and Jordan Binnington all set to play tonight. Let’s set the stage for preseason game No. 3.

Blues Anticipated Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Klim Kostin

Matthew Highmore – Nikita Alexandrov – Tyler Pitlick

Brayden Guy – Dylan McLaughlin – Nathan Todd

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Scott Perunovich – Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy – Matt Kessel

Tyler Tucker – Griffin Luce

Goalies

Jordan Binningon – Vadim Zherenko

Blackhawks Anticipated lineup

Forwards

Taylor Raddysh – Jonathan Toews – Tyler Johnson

Andreas Athanasiou – Max Domi – Patrick Kane

Buddy Robinson – Cole Guttman – Colin Blackwell

Michal Teply – Josiah Slavin – Samuel Savoie

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Alex Vlasic – Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski – Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro – Caleb Jones

Goalies

Petr Mrazek – Alex Stalock

Quick Look at the Blackhawks

This will be the Blackhawks’ first game of the preseason. This team is sporting a bit of a new look in step one of their full rebuild. Forwards Alex Debrincat and Kirby Dach were traded during this draft this summer, while franchise faces Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both seem to be playing with one foot already out the door. From an outside perspective, it appears that this franchise is attempting a total tear down, and from the summer they had, a fresh start is about the only thing that could save this franchise at the moment.

Who to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Klim Kostin

There are definitely more exciting players to watch (Kyrou, Neighbours, O’Reilly, Perunovich, Faulk), but perhaps none of them have more on the line this preseason than Klim Kostin. He’s got a legitimate chance to make this roster but needs to show that he can play a full 200-foot game and not take any shifts off. He has all the tools to be a real power forward at the NHL level, but he has yet to show it all at the same time. He played in the first game against the Arizona Coyotes but registered zeroes across the stat sheet.

Related: Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

Chicago Blackhawks: Max Domi

In an offseason of major departures, Max Domi is arguably the Blackhawks’ biggest acquisition. The 27-year-old center is entering his eighth season and is playing for his fifth different organization. Throughout his up-and-down career, he has yet to replicate the success he had in 2018-19 with the Montreal Canadiens (28 goals, 72 points in 82 games). But he’s shown enough to believe that he still has that type of ceiling as a player. His 1-year, $3 million contract is essentially a prove-it deal for the young veteran. He’ll look to get off to a good start in Chicago and possibly make himself an attractive trade deadline piece.

How to Watch

Blues fans will be able to watch this game only on ESPN+ (subscription required). You can also hear tonight’s matchup on 101 ESPN as well as the Blues App.