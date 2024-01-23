Bruins Beat Jets 4-1 With Strong Goaltending, Smothering Defense

This was a great redemption game for the Boston Bruins. The last time they met up against the Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 22), it was a lopsided affair with the Jets defeating the Bruins 5-1. Now on their home ice, the Bruins got revenge and won in convincing fashion themselves.

The score was 4-1, but for the majority of the contest, this was a close game. A heavy-weight battle between two of the league’s top teams was a fantastic game all around. The Bruins are rolling and have won their fifth game in a row.

Jeremy Swayman Out Duels Connor Hellebuyck

This game featured two of the best American-born goaltenders that the league has to offer. Furthermore, these two goalies have been playing Vezina Trophy-caliber hockey during the 2023-24 season. In this game, Jeremy Swayman got the better of Connor Hellebuyck and was a key reason the Bruins emerged victorious.

This was a lower-event game for both teams. In all situations, the Bruins held the edge in expected goals (2.67-1.45), as both teams were strong defensively and suppressed the opposition. Hellebuyck finished the game with negative-1.06 goals saved above expected and a .850 save percentage (SV%). The Bruins found success in the high-danger area, scoring two goals on him. As for Swayman, he shut the door and outperformed Hellebuyck at the other end of the ice.



Sway was real sharp 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pqt5bcRsqP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2024

After allowing a goal on the first shot of the game, Swayman was dialed in the rest of the way. The Bruins’ defense was at its best in this game and did not give much open ice to the Jets’ offense. Swayman finished with 0.28 goals saved above expected and played slightly above his expected rate. Furthermore, he finished with a .955 SV% and was perfect in the high-danger area of the ice.

Bruins Dominate the High Danger Area

This was a lower-event game but when push came to shove, the Bruins dominated the high-danger area. Not only did they have success when they got to the area but they had success in not allowing the Jets to get to the area.

Jim Montgomery, Head Coach of the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In all situations, the Bruins held the edge in high-danger shot attempts 10-4. Out of those ten attempts, they managed to fire five shots on goal and score two goals from the area. The Bruins did a good enough job finding ways to get through the Jets’ defense and get traffic in front of Hellebuyck. At there end of the ice, they suppressed the Jets and kept everything in the low-danger areas.

The Bruins limited the Jets to four shot attempts and allowed just three shots on goal. Out of the 21 shots the Bruins faced, 14 of them were low-danger shots. It’s a huge testament to the success of the Bruins’ defense, which has excelled in the high-danger area during the 2023-24 season. It’s great to praise the defensive side of things but one player is coming into his own.

Lauko Has Found New Life

After getting the monkey off his back by scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 20), momentum remains on his side. For the second consecutive game, Jakub Lauko scored a goal and right in the high-danger area. He is playing with great energy and a sense of urgency. It’s tremendous to see and do it on the third line.

Aside from the goal, Lauko was impactful in this game. He finished with the fourth-best Corsi for percentage (CF%) at five-on-five with 60.00. It was low event, but the Bruins were able to outshoot the Jets 2-1 and hold a goal differential of 1-0. Offensively, Lauko finished with the seventh lowest expected goals for (0.35), but when on the ice the team was successful defensively.

Lauko did not give an inch as he finished with the second-fewest expected goals against (0.05). That’s phenomenal and a reason why this game was a lower-event one for the Jets. He has found a spark and it’s huge for a team that is on a role.

Bruins Keep Rolling Right Along

This was a statement victory for the Bruins. The Jets are no slouch of an opponent and the Bruins took care of business on home ice. They keep on rolling and maintain their position at the top of the Atlantic Division.

It is a great way to enter the All-Star Break and great to see confidence is high entering 2024. The Bruins have another tough battle ahead, as the Carolina Hurricanes storm into town on Wednesday.