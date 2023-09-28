Bruins’ Lohrei Impresses in Preseason Debut

In a preseason game that left much to be desired in terms of defensive zone coverage from the Boston Bruins, Mason Lohrei emerged as a bright spot. While the team grappled with defensive issues, Lohrei’s performance in his preseason debut drew significant attention, teasing what many figure could be a promising future in the NHL.

Lohrei, a 22-year-old defenseman, was given substantial ice time in his first taste of NHL preseason action, a clear indication of the organization’s faith in his potential. He’d log a staggering 29:01 of ice time throughout the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the most of any player on either team by a very large margin. Included in that near-30 minutes of game time was 22:34 of even-strength play – for reference, the next closest player on the team would log 5:12 fewer minutes at even strength, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. Even more from Anderson was that Lohrei would put up a 58.54 Corsi-For percentage, edged the opposition 13-10 in on-ice shots and 6-1 in high-danger chances. He’d also log big-time minutes against key players for the Sabres like Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson.

Getting big minutes against those players in particular may indicate that the Bruins feel confident in Lohrei, or at the very least were trying to see what he could do against bonafide NHL stars. It’s safe to say he more than held his own.

Mason Lohrei at even-strength tonight per NST: Team-high 22:34 (5:12 more than next closest), 58.54 CF%, 13-10 edge in on-ice shots, 6-1 in high-danger chances. Played at least 8:00 of that 22:34 against Rasmus Dahlin (8:15), Tage Thompson (8:19), Zach Benson (8:43). — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) September 27, 2023

Despite the challenges posed by seasoned opponents, Lohrei didn’t seem to really deal with any prolonged struggled in the game. He finished the game with an even rating, and showed demonstrable strength to stay composed and provide some stability on the back-end for the team, even in high-pressure situations. The pace in the NHL is far different than it is at any other level of hockey, but Lohrei proved to be more than up to the challenge; even if this was only a preseason game. The Bruins’ 2020 second-round pick would also manage two shots on net and a primary assist on the Bruins’ lone goal of the game, flashing his offensive prowess and further illustrating the two-way ability that makes him such an intriguing prospect.

Lohrei Could Parlay Preseason Efforts Into Roster Spot

Lohrei’s impressive preseason debut has raised eyebrows and generated excitement among Bruins fans. With a willingness to learn and an evident commitment to his development, Lohrei has the potential to rise swiftly through the ranks. If he continues to play the way he did in his preseason debut, he’ll definitely make life harder for the Bruins’ brass who will be tasked with determining where he starts the season. He wouldn’t be the only player giving the Bruins’ coaching staff trouble as Matthew Poitras appears to be doing the same.

The Bruins are aware of Lohrei’s abilities and giving him such an extended, important look in this 4-1 loss to the Sabres could indicate that they’re willing to let him earn a spot on the opening night roster. At the same time, though, this could be an opportunity to see what he can do in the preseason before giving him a chance to further develop in the AHL.

Despite his raw talent, the Bruins’ coaching staff could determine that Lohrei may benefit from additional seasoning in the AHL with the Providence Bruins to fine-tune his game. While there’s a chance that Lohrei gets an early look to start the season with the team, it’s more likely that Lohrei will benefit from sizeable minutes with Providence to continue honing his strengths and tightening up his weaknesses. The Bruins do have room for players on their third pairing and an open competition to fill the roles, but there’s no reason to rush Lohrei if he could still benefit from development in the AHL.

Mason Lohrei’s preseason debut showcased his raw talent and potential as a future NHL defenseman. While he may require some time in the AHL to refine his game, the trajectory he is on suggests that it won’t be long before he’s a regular on the Boston Bruins blue line. Bruins fans have every reason to be excited about this young player’s future and it would be no surprise to see him make significant contributions to the team sooner rather than later, depending on his development and the Bruins’ needs this season.