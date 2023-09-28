3 Takeaways From Flames’ Preseason Win Against the Jets

The Calgary Flames played Wednesday night on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. Neither team had their top players playing but featured plenty of young talent and role players on each side. The game ended in a 3-2 win in a shootout for the Flames.

Bubble Players Make An Impact

Last night’s matchup with the top players sitting out was an opportunity for players still fighting for a spot to make an impression on the front office. Two players stood out above the rest, as Connor Zary and Dryden Hunt contributed to the team’s win. Hunt has been making a case for a roster spot all preseason, and the team is giving him a chance to do it. Wednesday night was his third preseason game, and he carries a three-game point streak. This was also his second game in a row finding the back of the net.

There to clean it up! pic.twitter.com/arxdaR5rsa — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 28, 2023

Hunt may have the upper hand in landing a spot on the opening night roster, as the Flames could opt to bring in a veteran as the 13th forward and let the younger players develop more in the American Hockey League (AHL). It wouldn’t be in their best interest to have a player like Connor Zary sit in the press box and watch Flames games while Hunt plays in the minors.

Speaking of Zary, he also reminded the front office why he deserves a chance to play in the NHL this season. Jakob Pelletier is now out of the lineup indefinitely with a shoulder injury, so there is an opening for a young, skilled forward. Zary has shown in training camp that he could be the man for the job. He tied the game at two last night with a high-skilled toe drag around the Jets defenceman, followed by a lethal shot into the top corner.

If Zary continues to perform at this level, it will be hard to deny him a chance to replace Pelletier to start the season. Fans are used to assuming that players like Zary won’t get the opportunity in favour of grit and veteran experience, but let’s not forget there has been a change in the coaching department. Even though he was an assistant coach last season, Ryan Huska has no loyalty as a head coach to any player in camp. This will be his team, and if Zary fits the more free-flowing style that Huska is rolling out, he will make the team.

Dustin Wolf Bounces Back from Tough First Start

Dustin Wolf was unhappy with his performance in his first preseason start, but he tried to look at the positives post-game.

Dustin Wolf was unhappy with his performance in his first preseason start, but he tried to look at the positives post-game.

"I think it's a great learning opportunity," he stressed after Monday's pre-season defeat. "Honestly, as the game went on, I felt more confident and more comfortable in the net. Maybe the score doesn't indicate how I think I performed. But at the same time, you want to win the games and giving up five is not the most ideal scenario."



On Wednesday night, the young goalie bounced back by leading the Flames to a 3-2 shootout win. The Jets only had 21 shots, but Wolf made some timely saves and kept the puck out of the net when it mattered most. He was perfect in overtime and the shootout, stopping all three shots he faced, including a nice scorpion-like save to finish the game.

Now that’s an A+ celly from Dustin Wolf pic.twitter.com/JuOUwU7yW0 — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) September 28, 2023

As is well-documented, Wolf is unlikely to be on the Flames roster coming out of camp, but it was good for him to bounce back Wednesday night after being left with a sour taste in his mouth after his first game. The shootout win will go a long way for his confidence going into the regular season, and you could tell by his celebration how much it meant to him.

Possible Suspension Coming for Martin Pospisil

Martin Pospisil was assessed a match penalty for hitting Cole Perfetti with a hit to the head behind the play in the second period. Logan Stanley was also given 17 minutes in penalties for trying to fight Pospisil. Perfetti left the game and didn’t return. This is Pospisil’s fifth season in the Calgary organization, and he hasn’t made it past the AHL. It was unlikely that he would make the Flames’ opening night roster, but a suspension will ensure that he will be heading back to the Calgary Wranglers training camp.

Martin Pospisil, Slovakia, 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, Calgary Flames 2018 Draft Pick (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Pospisil has been involved in an incident with Perfetti, as the pair have a history dating back to their time in the AHL. In the event of a match penalty, it is an automatic review for supplemental discipline.

What’s Next for the Flames?

The Flames’ next game is Friday, Sept. 29, as we have the first edition of the Battle of Alberta this season. The Edmonton Oilers head to Calgary in what is sure to be a heated battle, regardless of who is in the lineup.