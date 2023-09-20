Calgary Flames’ 3 Reasons for Fans to Be Optimistic for 2023-24

The Flames had high hopes going into the 2022-23 season. The departures of Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau were countered by acquiring Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. The team had hopes that they would advance to the playoffs and make a run at the Stanley Cup. However, they finished two points outside the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Despite a bleak outlook at the end of last season, I have reason to believe that fans can be optimistic heading into the new season.

Ryan Huska Can Turn Team Around

Ryan Huska has been with the Flames organization since 2014. He first served as head coach of the Adirondack Flames, later the Stockton Heat, and held the position until 2018. In 2018, he was hired as an assistant coach to Darryl Sutter. The Sutter experiment had worn thin by the end of the 2022-23 season, and the team opted to make Huska their new head coach. This will be his first tenure as an NHL head coach, but a fresh voice was well-needed for the players in the locker room. This factor alone, coupled with an updated system for the team, should be enough to give Flames’ fans hope heading into the new season.

Ryan Huska, head coach of the Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Huska is known as a “good communicator”, which the previous bench boss lacked in his approach. Craig Conroy said, “I wanted a good communicator, a leader, someone that can inspire this group, play sound defensive hockey with structure. On the offensive side, I want our guys to be creative, and kind of take it to the next level offensively because they’re so skilled nowadays, all the guys, you want to let them have that kind of free rein and go about doing what they do best. Hopefully, that’s scoring lots of goals.”

If you need to look for an example of this approach working in the past, look no further than last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners. The Boston Bruins player’s relationship had worn thin with Bruce Cassidy after the 2021-22 season. It prompted them to take a chance on Jim Montgomery. The new coach came in with a free-flowing system and a fresh attitude, and the move paid off exponentially. Pundits expected the Bruins to drop off, but they reeled off the best regular season in NHL history. Flames fans probably shouldn’t expect that regular season, but it shows what a fresh look can do to a struggling team. In light of the comparison, Flames supporters hope Sutter doesn’t take charge of a new team and lead them to the Stanley Cup.

Huberdeau Due for a Bounceback Season

It feels like the hiring of Huska is supported by Jonathan Huberdeau, who is said to have been involved in the process by discussing the vacancy with Conroy. Huberdeau was visibly lost in his first year in Calgary, quoted as saying, “I completely lost my swagger this year.” Huska’s approach will be to create an environment where the players aim to get their “swagger” back. He wants them to “have fun around the rink, and come with a focus to get better each and every day.”

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite the coaching change, Huberdeau was probably due to rebound this season anyway. In his final five seasons with the Panthers, he averaged no less than 1.11 points per game, and his last season in Florida saw a 1.44 pace. His 0.70 points per game mark last season in Calgary was nothing less than a statistical anomaly that he will ensure is much better this coming season. While Calgary’s lineup doesn’t surround Huberdeau with the same offensive opportunity as Florida, it wouldn’t be shocking if he gets his game back near a point-per-game pace this season.

Young Guys Ready to Step Up

The Flames have some young guys already penciled in for the opening night roster. Matt Coronato and Jakob Pelletier project to be in the lineup when the Flames open the season on Oct. 11 versus the Winnipeg Jets. Matthew Coronato is currently being projected as a top-six winger for the team, whether he is ready for it or not. His performance at the Young Stars Classic might have calmed some questions about his readiness, but he needs to put in a good training camp to solidify his spot. Jakob Pelletier averaged over a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, showing the front office that he is ready to be a full-time NHLer. His seven points in 24 games with Calgary may not have been up to his standards, but he is another player who will adapt well to a new system.

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Related: Flames Takeaways From Penticton Young Stars Classic

Latest News & Highlights

Dustin Wolf’s performance in the AHL last season should garner a promotion to the NHL level. However, he is a victim of Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar being ahead of him on the depth chart. Wolf’s problem may have an answer soon, as there are rumors that Vladar could potential be on the move in the coming weeks. He deserves a shot in the NHL, but the Flames should be careful not to hurt his development by playing him behind Markstrom. The question the front office will have to ask is if they should give Wolf another 50-60 games as a starter and delay his promotion to next season. It’s unlikely that the Flames could bring Wolf up this season and start him in more games than Markstrom.

The performances of Lucas Ciona and Adam Klapka in the Penticton Young Stars tournament have raised some eyebrows around the Flames. Ciona was a physical force and a sparkplug for the team. While the Flames could use his energy, he is still some seasoning in the AHL away from landing a roster spot. Adam Klapka was arguably the best player, and with a good training camp, he could find his way onto the team as a 13th forward.

A trip back to the playoffs is a good possibility for the Flames this season. If all of these factors come together, the team will be heightening their expectations to more than just a playoff berth. A return to star status by Huberdeau and an acclimation to the coaching style of Huska can make the Flames Stanley Cup contenders by season’s end.