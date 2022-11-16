Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.

Reilly Wants Out of Boston

Due to the return of Charlie McAvoy, Reilly was placed on waivers for the second time this season. The 29-year-old then cleared and was sent back down to the AHL to play for the Providence Bruins. However, if he gets his wish, this will be a short-term situation for the Chicago native. According to Mark Divver, Reilly is hoping for a trade, but he also reported that he’s not certain if “there is something in the works or not.”

Mike Reilly, Boston Bruins (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Although Reilly is a serviceable NHL-caliber defenseman, his $3 million cap hit until the end of the 2023-24 season may make it difficult for the Bruins to find him a new home. Furthermore, given their well-known salary cap trouble, it is highly unlikely that they would be able to trade him without throwing in a sweetener. The same can be said if they end up making Craig Smith the player they trade away instead.

Alas, this is a development that we will have to pay attention to from here. In 10 games this season with the Bruins, Reilly has an assist and an even plus/minus rating.

Kinkaid Shines in Bruins Debut

Kinkaid made his debut for the Bruins against the Sabres, and it could not have gone any better. The 33-year-old goaltender made an impressive 30 saves on 31 shots and was the primary reason why Boston ended up winning the contest. Up until the third period, the Bruins looked extremely flat, and Kinkaid bailed them out by making an array of spectacular saves.

Related: 3 Possible Trade Options for Bruins’ Mike Reilly

Latest News & Highlights

Truthfully, when the Bruins signed Kinkaid this offseason, I was excited. Having a third-string netminder with over 100 games of NHL experience is certainly a plus when injuries come around, and Kinkaid is already showing that. Yet, my one concern is that another team may claim him off waivers once Jeremy Swayman is ready to return. Alas, that’s something to worry about later down the road.

Bergeron Speaks with Thompson before Puck Drop

Before the Bruins’ contest against the Sabres started, Bergeron was seen speaking with Thompson at center ice. Although many initially believed that Bergeron was complimenting Thompson for his excellent start to the season, this was not the case. Bergeron was checking to see how Thompson’s wife, Rachel, was doing. This is because she had a cancerous mass removed from her leg back in 2019.

Patrice Bergeron wasn’t complimenting Tage Thompson.



The Bruins captain was checking on Tage’s wife, Rachel, who had a cancerous mass removed from her leg in 2019.



More on Bergeron’s comment and Thompson’s evolution at center: https://t.co/UgJlN5wYKe



pic.twitter.com/qE5REXbLR4 — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 14, 2022

Interestingly, Bergeron played with Tage’s father during the 2005-06 lockout down in Providence. As a result, Bergeron and Thompson have known each other for years, so this only makes this moment even more wonderful.

What a season it’s been for Thompson, though. In 16 games thus far, the 6-foot-6 forward has an impressive 11 goals to go along with 10 assists.

Hampus Lindholm Continuing to Dominate

The Bruins have found themselves a real winner in Hampus Lindholm. Although there was understandable excitement when they acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks last season, he has managed to exceed expectations immensely. After a three-assist performance against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (Nov. 13), he now has a very impressive 17 points in just 16 games.

Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lindholm’s impact on the Bruins is truly immeasurable right now, and it will be intriguing to see how well he maintains it with McAvoy back. If he continues to be this excellent of an offensive threat, I believe he and McAvoy have the potential to form the best defensive pairing in the NHL.

Bruins Hire Former U.S. Attorney General

The Bruins of course made headlines (and not in a good way) when they signed prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. Two days later, they parted ways with him due to his already-documented history of relentless bullying and racism toward former classmate Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

In response to this major gaff by management, the Bruins have hired the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to review the team’s player-vetting process. It will be run by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The Bruins have also noted that they will announce the results of the review once it is completed.