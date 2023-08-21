Bruins News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Chiasson & Shattenkirk

In this latest edition of the Boston Bruins News & Rumors, could Jonathan Toews be a possible free-agent target for the Bruins if he feels healthy enough to return this season? In other news, the Bruins reportedly have had Patrick Kane on their radar. Meanwhile, the Bruins have signed veteran winger Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Finally, could Kevin Shattenkirk be a pleasant surprise for the Bruins this season? The Hockey Writers’ Scott Roche thinks so. Let’s discuss this in today’s (Aug. 21) edition of Bruins News & Rumors.

Toews Could Be a Possible Target for Bruins

With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retiring this summer, the Bruins have a significant issue down the middle heading into the new campaign. Cam Neeley has openly stated that he wants to “bolster” the position because of this. While appearing on the NHL Network, David Pagnotta listed players like Elias Lindholm, Mark Scheifele, and Mikael Backlund as possible trade targets. Yet, Pagnotta highlighted Toews out of this quartet.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pagnotta reported that the Bruins were interested in Toews leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline (before sitting out due to illness) and that he believes that there is mutual interest. However, Pagnotta also mentioned that Toews’ primary focus is his current health, so he will first need to determine if he is healthy enough to continue his career. It is also important to note that Toews recently said he might not decide if he will play again until late into this upcoming season.

Toews could be an intriguing addition later down the road if he feels healthy enough to return. In 53 games this past season, the three-time Stanley Cup champion posted 15 goals and 31 points.

Bruins Had a Previous Interest in Kane

During his same appearance on the NHL Network, Pagnotta also said that the Bruins had some interest in Kane earlier this summer. Yet, he also noted that the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and the New York Islanders had a more serious degree of interest in him. Still, it is interesting to hear that the Bruins were looking at Kane.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane is in no rush to sign a new contract, as he is focused on recovering from offseason hip surgery. Injury trouble noticeably impacted Kane’s production this season, as he had 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games split between the Blackhawks and New York Rangers. For a better perspective, he had just posted a 92-point campaign in 78 games with Chicago the season before. Now that he will be healthy in 2023-24, a bounce-back season could be in order.

Although the Bruins were connected to Kane earlier this summer, their needs have changed, and they don’t have the cap space to bring in a star like Kane. Adding a high-impact center is their primary objective with Bergeron and Krejci now gone, but still, it is intriguing to hear that the Bruins considered Kane a possible target this offseason.

Bruins Sign Chiasson to PTO

The Bruins have made a minor move, signing Chiasson to a PTO. The veteran winger will aim to impress at training camp in hopes of landing an NHL contract with the Original Six club from here.

Alex Chiasson, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chiasson, 32, started this past season with the Grand Rapids Griffins on an American Hockey League (AHL) deal. After posting 20 points in 29 games with the AHL squad, the Detroit Red Wings gave him an NHL contract. He impressed with Detroit, scoring six goals and recording nine points in 20 games. However, it was not enough for him to land a contract for the 2023-24 campaign, but now he is hoping to do so with Boston.

With the Bruins’ fourth-line right wing spot up for grabs, it makes sense that they are taking a look at Chiasson as another possible option. Let’s see if the veteran can successfully land a deal from the Bruins from here.

Shattenkirk Could Be Strong Addition for Bruins

As noted above, THW’s Roche discussed in a recent article that Shattenkirk could be a good addition to the Bruins’ roster this season. He noted that Shattenkirk will provide the Bruins with a steady defenseman who can chip in offensively from the point. With that, he also posted more points last season than the player he replaced – Connor Clifton.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When noting that the Bruins signed Shattenkirk to a cheap one-year, $1.05 million contract, there is virtually no risk in this move. He has the potential to serve as a strong bottom-pairing defenseman for the Bruins, and he should see time on their second power-play unit. With that, his plethora of NHL experience will also make him a solid leader to have in the locker room, something the Bruins need more of with Bergeron and Krejci retired.

In 75 games this past season with the Anaheim Ducks, Shattenkirk had four goals to go along with 27 points. Perhaps his production could go up now that he has left a rebuilding club and joining a stronger team in the Bruins.