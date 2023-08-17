Bruins News & Rumors: Farinacci, Scheifele & Free-Agent Targets

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have added to their prospect pool, signing John Farinacci to an entry-level deal. In other news, Mark Scheifele continues to be discussed as a possible trade target for the Bruins, but one Sportsnet writer brought up a few obstacles that would make such a move difficult. Lastly, after signing Farinacci, which other college undrafted free agents should the Bruins take a look at? Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Aug. 17) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Sign Farinacci

The Bruins brought in their first undrafted college free agent of the offseason when they inked Farinacci to a two-year entry-level contract (ELC). He will have an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000.

The 22-year-old center became a free agent earlier this week after deciding not to sign an ELC with the Arizona Coyotes, the club that drafted him 76th overall in 2019. In 19 games this past season with Harvard University as their captain, he posted five goals to go along with 20 points. With the Bruins losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, it is smart that Sweeney is taking a chance on a promising center prospect like Farinacci. He now is immediately one of their top center prospects, and it does not hurt that he is known for his strong two-way play.

Related: Bruins: 3 Big Expectations for David Pastrnak in 2023-24

Farinacci also has a connection with the Bruins, as former Bruins forward Ted Donato is his uncle, while former Bruins and current Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato is his cousin.

Scheifele to Bruins Would Be Hard Move to Make

In a recent mailbag for Sportsnet, Ken Wiebe was asked about the Bruins’ potential interest in Scheifele increasing due to the Erik Karlsson blockbuster trade. While Wiebe noted that the Karlsson trade would not impact Boston’s interest in Scheifele, as they were not a part of those sweepstakes, he did say that it makes sense that Scheifele continues to be connected to the Original Six club. However, he also brought up some clear obstacles in a potential move.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wiebe first noted that the Bruins’ lack of cap space would make a move difficult. He then brought up how the Bruins do not have a top center or top center prospect, and that is what the Jets would want as a major piece of a potential Scheifele package. He also argued that Brandon Carlo would make sense as a trade target, but he has modified no-trade protection, and he may not be open to a move to Winnipeg. From there, he discussed that the Bruins could instead send Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic their way in a possible swap, but that would be dependent on star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s future in Winnipeg.

Latest News & Highlights

Nevertheless, it appears that finding a potential trade package for Scheifele would be a tall order for Sweeney. Perhaps this could be something that is explored at the trade deadline when cap space and asking prices change, but these obstacles may make a summer move too challenging to complete.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Krejci, Star Trade Targets & van Riemsdyk

In 81 games this past season, Scheifele had 42 goals (a new career high) to go along with 68 points.

Bruins Should Consider Other College Free-Agent Targets

The Bruins have never been shy to sign unsigned college free agents, and they could consider bringing in at least one more before the season starts. Earlier this week, a group of them hit the free-agent market after not getting ELCs, so the Bruins have some to pick from. A few who stand out to me include Jay O’Brien, Jake Wise, and Robert Mastrosimone.

O’Brien, 23, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 19th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and was once viewed as a top prospect. However, the Flyers opted not to sign him to an ELC, and he is one of the most intriguing college free agents available because of it. He played one year of collegiate hockey at Providence College and spent his final three years at Boston University. He also was born in Hingham, so he has a deep connection with Massachusetts. In 39 games this past season with Boston University, the center had eight goals and 32 points.

Jay O’Brien, Philadelphia Flyers, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wise, 23, is another interesting center who could make sense for the Bruins to target. The Florida native played three years at Boston University before playing his final two collegiate seasons with Ohio State University. In 40 games this past season with Ohio State, he posted 12 goals to go along with 39 points. This was good enough for him to be named to the NCAA Bridgeport Regional All-Tournament Team with Bruins prospect and Ohio State teammate Mason Lohrei.

Mastrosimone, 22, also has a connection to Massachusetts, as he played his first three collegiate seasons with Boston University. However, he transferred to Arizona State University for this past season, where he had 11 goals to go along with 42 points in 38 games. He is known for being a skilled forward and offers great versatility, being able to play center and on the wing.