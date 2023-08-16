Bruins: 3 Big Expectations for David Pastrnak in 2023-24

The Boston Bruins have suffered a plethora of notable departures this offseason, and they have a lot riding against them heading into the 2023-24 season because of it. Due to this, they need their top players to show up big time this upcoming season, and there may not be a player with bigger expectations on their roster than superstar forward David Pastrnak. As a result, let’s discuss three big expectations that he has this upcoming season.

Pastrnak Needs to Replicate Last Season’s Production

Throughout his career, Pastrnak has been one of the Bruins’ best players since he arrived in the NHL. Yet, he took a major step forward this past season, as he had 61 goals, 52 assists, and 113 points – all new career highs. This kind of historic campaign is what helped earn him his monstrous eight-year, $90 million contract, which kicks in this upcoming season. Now his goal heading into the new year is to prove that he can replicate that kind of production.

Although the Bruins have lost several notable players, there is a reason to believe that Pastrnak can continue to produce at a similar pace in 2023-24. While David Krejci has called it quits, he still has Pavel Zacha to work with, and the two formed excellent chemistry during the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, there is always the possibility that the Bruins reunite him with former “Perfection Line” linemate Brad Marchand now that Boston’s group has seen some massive changes this summer.

Nevertheless, if the Bruins hope to remain competitive this upcoming season, they are going to need Pastrnak to remain as massive of a force. It is a big ask, yes, but if he did this past campaign, what is truly stopping him from doing it again?

Pastrnak Needs to Become Leader for Bruins

As noted above, the Bruins have had a brutal offseason when it has come to departures. Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Connor Clifton, Nick Foligno, and Tomas Nosek will all not be back next season. Yes, a ton of skill has been lost, but the Bruins have also lost a significant part of their leadership, especially with Bergeron, Krejci, and Foligno gone. Thus, the Bruins need new leadership, and Pastrnak stands out as someone who needs to step up in this aspect.

Earlier this offseason, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney told reporters that he is expecting Pastrnak to take on a bigger leadership role moving forward, and it is easy to understand why. Besides the Bruins losing an array of key players this offseason, Pastrnak is the club’s best player at this point. Furthermore, he also has landed his big-boy contract, so it is only natural to expect more from him in this aspect.

Pastrnak is among the few names being discussed as possible captain candidates, but I think the Bruins will give the ‘C’ to Marchand due to his plethora of experience and many years with the club. Yet, even if this does happen, expect Pastrnak to have far more leadership responsibilities not only this season but also for many years to come.

Pastrnak Needs to Help Carry the Bruins to the Playoffs

After their gutting offseason, the Bruins certainly no longer look like a guarantee to make the playoffs. The Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference alone are very deep, and several teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators are on the rise. Yet, at the same time, that also does not mean that the Bruins automatically will not make the playoffs. They still have some very good players and brought in some intriguing pieces this summer. However, if they hope to get in, they need Pastrnak to have another year to remember.

As stated above, Pastrnak is the Bruins’ top forward at this juncture. Although the club’s defensive and goaltending play will also be crucial for the Bruins’ playoff hopes, there is not a single forward who is more important than Pastrnak. If he cools off noticeably in 2023-24, it will not be pretty for a Bruins team that has a good amount working against them.

It is going to be an important year for Pastrnak, and it will be fun to see how well he performs for the Bruins during it. Although expectations for him are high, he has more than enough potential to fulfill them.