Coyotes Core Playing Paramount Role in Rebuild

The Arizona Coyotes tore the team down to the roots when general manager Bill Armstrong was hired. After the trades of Oliver Ekman Larsson, Darcy Kuemper, Christian Dvorak, and many more, the hope was to accumulate draft capital for the future. While they sure did that, and some, not every draft pick will pan out, and sometimes they’ll have to rely on their core players. These are the players who the organization will build around to eventually bring a Stanley Cup to the desert. Today we’ll look at the core of players who have impacted the rebuild and will continue to do so as the team becomes more competitive.

Clayton Keller

Clayton Keller was taken seventh overall in the 2016 draft and was picked to be the team’s next star. Though he has had some ups and downs throughout his career, he has been the star that ignites the fire on the ice. Last season, the St. Louis native recorded a career-high 37 goals and 86 points in 82 games. After breaking his femur the previous year, Keller exceeded expectations and showed what he could do at an elite level.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I’ve never paid too much attention to my profile. I’ve always been a guy that wanted to let my play do the talking. That’s how I was when I was younger, when everyone said I was too small, and then again once the hitting started and everyone said I would slow down,” Keller said. “It’s always kind of been my MO and how I’ve been raised, but it’s great to be noticed and be here with the best players in the world. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be back here winning a bigger trophy.”

Keller has established himself as a core player and potentially the next captain of this young Coyotes team. The three-time All-Star has shown he is capable of playing against each team’s best players. With the additions of Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba, and the arrival of top prospect Logan Cooley, these players should elevate his game that much more.

Nick Schmaltz

Nick Schmaltz’s name was swindled in trade rumors earlier this season, but he looks to be staying put for good in the desert. The Wisconsin native was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 20th overall in 2014 until he was later traded to the Coyotes in 2018. Injuries have plagued him so far in his career, but Schmaltz has been arguably one of the most underrated players in the entire league. During the past season, he registered 22 goals and 58 points in 63 games, playing a significant role alongside linemates Keller and Barrett Hayton.

The team opted not to trade Schmaltz, and while he is signed long-term, he’ll look to make an impact as a core player in 2023-24 and beyond. He nearly had two point-per-game seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 if it weren’t for injuries, so staying healthy will be vital to his continued success this season.

Matias Maccelli

There was plenty of unknown heading into 2022-23 about what Matias Macceli’s first NHL season could look like. In his first stint with the Coyotes in 2021-22, he recorded one goal and six points in 23 games. There were no real expectations for the Finland native, but when it was announced he made the team, it opened lots of eyes. He kicked off the season excelling on the ice and never looked back.

Related: Coyotes’ Maccelli Rewarded for Hard Work and Patience

Latest News & Highlights

In his rookie campaign, the 22-year-old amassed 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games. His impressive season saw him receive recognition across the league, as he placed fourth in Calder Trophy voting. He solidified himself as a core player of the organization, earning himself a three-year $3.4 million contract. His playmaking ability and vision are elite, and with an improved supporting cast around him, it should do wonders for his game.

Lawson Crouse

Similar to Keller, Lawson Crouse has been here from the very beginning. He has been a prominent leader for this team and helped mentor some younger players like Dylan Guenther. Statistically speaking, after a big breakout season in 2021-22, all eyes were on Crouse to continue his success in 2022-23. He did just that, registering 24 goals and 45 points in 77 games.

LAWSON CROUSE IS HIM. 😤



His second goal of the game wins it for the @ArizonaCoyotes with 13.5 seconds remaining!! pic.twitter.com/Bsw5lQqtpv — NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2022

The 6-foot-4 forward has always brought his goal-scoring ability to the table each season, but an aspect that gets overlooked is the energy he provides. With the departure of Christian Fischer, Crouse will look to try and replace that this upcoming season. Every season, he has improved his game and point total. But while that may be harder this season with the improved roster, he’ll still have an opportunity to make a significant impact. He established himself as a Coyote and a core player for the foreseeable future when he signed a five-year $4.3 million contract last offseason.

Rebuild Nearing End in the Desert

These players listed are only a fraction of what the team’s core will look like in a few years. Cooley will likely be a core player after his rookie season, along with Guenther, Sean Durzi, and many more prospects coming up in the pipeline. The Coyotes have built a strong core of players who each offer a different skillset that’ll eventually bring a Stanley Cup to Arizona sooner or later.