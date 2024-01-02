Calgary Flames’ 2024 New Year’s Resolutions

2024 has begun and the NHL is nearing the second half of the season. The Calgary Flames have been struggling during this rebuilding period with a 15-16-5 record. They’re currently sitting third from the bottom in the Pacific Division and have a long way to go if they want to make it to the playoffs. As the new year progresses, the Flames are going to have to make some good resolutions and make sure they follow through.

Get A New Contract For Lindholm

Star forward Elias Lindholm is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2024. His experience and UFA make him an agreeable option for teams looking to bolster their goal-scoring lines. With only eight goals during the 2023-24 season so far, the forward has gotten off to a slow start but he’s still in his prime.

Although the Swede doesn’t have a lot in terms of goals, his 15 assists show how valuable he is outside of scoring goals. The 29-year-old is a stable presence within the team and is a dedicated leader. The Flames would be remiss to let him go, especially since he expressed a desire to remain with the team during training camp. They need to figure out a contract that will work for both parties and keep Lindholm in Calgary.

Fix the Huberdeau Dilemma

Jonathan Huberdeau is having a rough season in Calgary (from ‘McKenzie: The Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau dilemma isn’t going away’, The Athletic, Dec. 29, 2023). He’s only scored four goals in 36 games and has been struggling to find any kind of stability on the ice. The 30-year-old has been bounced around lines all season to find the perfect partnership for him to no avail. Despite this, the problem isn’t how well he meshes with the team. He has 12 assists and works well with whoever he’s on the line with.

The biggest issue with Huberdeau’s slump is his contract. The forward is currently wrapped up in an eight-year contract worth $84 million. His current form is not worth the price the Flames are paying for him. It’s clear that mixing up the lines is not doing anything for him and even the new leadership of head coach Ryan Huska is not helping. Given that Huberdeau had excellent seasons with his previous team, the Florida Panthers (including 115 points in 2021-22) so his skill is not in question.

The Flames need to get to the root of Huberdeau’s dilemma and find a solution. The forward is making some progress as he’s managed to get more involved over the past few games, and even though this progress hasn’t been in the form of goals, the 30-year-old has made some good plays and even assisted with Dennis Gilbert’s first goal of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers. If the Flames can figure out how to help Huberdeau get over this slump, he can become a valuable asset to the team.

Create Consistency

The rebuilding period is never pretty for any team. After the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter after the disappointing 2022-23 season, Ryan Huska was given the role. The Flames are in the middle of another discouraging season under Huska as the team struggles to stay consistent. They’ve moved up and down the standings and had some brutal losses. Many players are battling to put up numbers and falling short of expectations.

The Flames need to create a consistent environment if they want any hope of making the playoffs. There has been so much up-and-down, making it hard for the players to have any kind of stability. The losing streaks are rough and the winning streaks don’t last long enough to build the team’s confidence.

Consistency will do wonders for players struggling like Huberdeau and for the young players such Connor Zary who are trying to kickstart good careers. The players need to feel confident under Huska’s leadership and it doesn’t appear that they are. What the organization does about that is yet to be seen, but something needs to change to bring the team back from the brink.

When Trading, Be Smart About It

With so much uncertainty surrounding big name players like Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin, the Flames are going to need to make some big decisions in 2024. They need to make sure these decisions will benefit the team to the highest degree possible and not put them deeper into the hole they’ve found themselves in.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames already made one poor trade this season with Nikita Zadarov. They only received two picks for the defenseman, a fifth-round in 2024 and third-round in 2026. Zadorov’s physical prowess made him a formidable opponent and the Flames should have done better when trading him. If the Flames end up making some more trades as the Deadline gets closer, they need to get better deals for their players. They can’t afford to make any more bad trades.

Flames Need To Stick To Their Resolutions

Going into 2024, the Flames need to stick to their resolutions. With these adjustments, there’s no reason why they can’t make it into the playoffs. They have all of the necessary pieces to become a formidable team like they were just a few seasons ago. They need to put their effort into stabilizing things and creating opportunities for the players to succeed now so they can come back bigger and stronger for next season.